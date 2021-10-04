Global Airport Security Market Assessment 2019-2026: Drivers & Inhibitors, Business Opportunities, SWOT Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Post-Pandemic Outlook

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Security Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With three volumes, 673 pages, 135 tables and 145 figures, the Airport Security Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026 report contains a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 11 technology sectors, five regional and 20 national markets, detailing 2019-2026 market size.
According to the report, the global air traffic dropped from 9.1 billion passengers in 2019 to 3.3 billion in 2020; the 2025 traffic is forecasted to reach > 11 billion by 2025.
This 673-page market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global Airport Security market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
According to the report, the market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:
- Demand for multi-modal Airport Security systems
- The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The associated 2020-21 aviation traffic decline limited the 2020-2021 Airport Security purchasing budgets
- The 2021 COVID-19 vaccination implies that the Airport Security market will recover by 2022
- The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new Airport Security products and services
- Increasing demand for automated Airport Security systems, requiring less (or more sophisticated) human intervention, raises Airport Security equipment and systems (relative to security personnel)
- Increasing value-added EDS systems generated by 'soft' elements (software, data management, processing algorithms)
- Replacement of outdated Airport Security systems
- The "Biden Effect"
- China's internal security policy
- Terror and crime mitigation
B. The Global Aviation Security market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives
With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" - each dollar spent in the global Airport Security market is analyzed and crosschecked via 4 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 11 Technologies:
- EDS & BHS
- Automated Border Control (ABC)
- C2/C4ISR Systems
- Full Body Scanners (AIT)
- Electronic Fencing
- Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)
- Security Related ICT & Cybersecurity
- Intrusion Detection Systems
- Metal Detectors
- X-Ray Screening
- Other Technologies
By 5 Vertical Markets:
- Passengers Screening
- Cargo Security
- Perimeter Security
- Luggage & Cabin Baggage Screening
- Other Verticals
By 20 National Markets:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- GCC (Exlcluding SA)
- Rest of MEA
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
By 5 Regional Markets:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:
- Market drivers & inhibitors
- Business opportunities
- SWOT analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Business environment
- The 2019-2026 market
D. The Airport Security Market report includes the following 9 appendices:
- Appendix A: Market Background for 24 Countries
- Appendix B: Post Coronavirus Pandemic Global Security Concerns
- Appendix C: Global Risks 2020: A Regional Perceptive
- Appendix D: Global Geopolitical Scenario: 2026 Outlook
- Appendix E: Global Terror Threats
- Appendix F: The Airport Security Industry
- Appendix G: Airport Security Industry Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
- Appendix H: Security & Safety Product Standards
- Appendix I: Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ljgpu