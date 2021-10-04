Global Virtual Data Room Market Size to Double by 2026, Reaching $3.2 Billion - The Shift Towards Remote Working due to COVID-19 Spurs Growth

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Data Room Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Business Function (Finance and Legal), Application (Due Diligence and Fundraising), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Virtual Data Room market size to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to USD 3.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as increasing volumes of business data due to complexities arising from M&A activities and the shift toward remote work during COVID-19 are expected to drive the adoption of Virtual Data Room software and services.

The COVID-19 crisis is having and will continue to have a material global impact on M&A. On a massive scale and in a very short period, hundreds of thousands of businesses have shuttered or cut back their operations significantly, millions of workers have been laid off, consumer spending has been drastically reduced, supply chains have been disrupted, and demand for oil and other energy sources has plummeted.

The M&A world has endured and recovered from past economic crises, including the burst of the dot-com bubble in 2000-2002 and the Great Recession of 2007-2009. As in past financial and economic crises, uncertainties in the business and capital markets have already contributed to buyers delaying or cutting back on their acquisition plans. But this time, the impact of the pandemic is not just on the financial system, the valuation of sellers, and the appetite of buyers, but on a multitude of other factors affecting M&A deals.

With all the principal players working remotely, the effective use of new and creative collaborative tools, technologies and techniques have become more critical as buyers, sellers, providers of M&A financing, and all their respective legal and financial advisors adjust to the changing environment. Global M&A has already plummeted as a result of the COVID-19, and by the end of March 2020, it reached a near standstill. M&A levels in the US fell by more than 50% in the first quarter to USD 253 billion compared to 2019, but most of those transactions were entered into or closed earlier in the quarter before the crisis spread worldwide.

Cloud segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Virtual Data Room market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger and projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the Virtual Data Room market.

SMEs segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is a faster-growing segment in the virtual data room market during the forecast period as cloud-based solutions and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity. The adoption of virtual data room software and services among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing adoption of the cloud, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Among regions, APAC to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. Opportunities for smaller virtual data room vendors to introduce Virtual Data Room solutions for numerous sectors have also increased. All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the Virtual Data Room market in the region. Companies operating in APAC continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth. China, Japan, India and Singapore have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Virtual Data Room market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Volumes of Business Data due to Complexities Arising from M&A Activities The Shift Toward Remote Work During COVID-19

Restraint Concern About Cybersecurity Issues

Opportunities Increasing Need to Deploy Specific Tools and Technologies to Increase Data Access and Data Convergence Rise of On-Demand Business Models

Challenge Data Privacy and Data Integration Issues



Competitive Insights

The report includes the study of key players offering Virtual Data Room solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the industry. The major vendors include:

Ansarada

Axway

Bit.Ai

Caplinked

Citrix Systems

Confiex Data Room

Datasite

Dcirrus

Digify

Diligent Corporation

Docufirst

Donnelley Financial Solutions

Drooms

Ethosdata

Firmsdata

Fordata

Ideals

Kamzan

Kasm Technologies LLC

Onehub

Pactcentral

Securedocs

Sharevault

Smartroom

Ss&C Intralinks

Thomson Reuters

Vault Rooms

Vitrium Systems

Case Study Analysis

To Perform due Diligence Activities in the Business Units in MEA Moody's Analytics Used Ethosdata Data Room Platform for Its Social Performance Assessments Virtual Data Rooms Helped Kurmann Partners Keep Pharma Clients' Information Safe Virtual Dataroom for Large Mortgage Bank to Help Look for Potential Buyers in Real Estate Secure Data Storage Facility for Local Government Sara Lee Corporation Chose Imprima VDRs to Help Investors with Their due Diligence and Asset Management Hess Corporation Utilized Caplinked to Protect Trade Secrets World's Largest Industrial Gas Company Integrated Kiteworks with SAP to Streamline Billing and Accelerate

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/riv7qh