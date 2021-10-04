Global $63.4B Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Outlook, 2026 - Leading Manufacturers are Recticel Group, Eurofoam Group, Carpenter, Mitsui Chemical, Vitafoam, and NCFI

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Polyurethane Foam Market: Growth Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyurethane foam market is declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $63.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026.

The future of the polyurethane (PU) foam market looks promising with opportunities in building and construction, bedding and furniture, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, and footwear application.

The major growth drivers for this market are growth in bedding and furniture industry, high demand of PU foam in building insulation for energy conservation and increasing automotive production.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polyurethane foam industry, include emergence of carbon dioxide-based flexible foam, and polyurethane foam based on natural raw materials. Recticel Group, Eurofoam Group, Carpenter, Mitsui Chemical, Vitafoam, and NCFI are among the major polyurethane foam manufacturers.

Study Coverage



The study includes trends and forecast for the global polyurethane foam market by application, foam type, density, material, and region.

By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Building and Construction

Bedding and Furniture

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Footwear

Others

By Foam Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Spray Foam

By Density [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

High Density Foam

Low Density Foam

By Material [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate) Based Foam

TDI (Toluene Diisocyanate) Based Foam

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe Central/East Europe

Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Japan

Middle East/Africa

South America

Rest of the World

In this market rigid foam, flexible foam, and spray foam are the various types of polyurethane foam. Flexible foam is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, mainly driven by applications in different industries, such as furniture and bedding, automotive interiors, packaging, textiles, and others due to its lightweight, durable, resilient and energy absorption properties. Spray foam is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.



Within the global polyurethane foam market, bedding and furniture will remain the largest application by value and volume due to higher consumption of mattress and furniture by emerging middle class in the developing regions. Footwear is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) expected to remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end-use industries and also increasing construction spending in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia.



Some of the global polyurethane foam manufacturers profiled in this report include Recticel Group, Eurofoam Group, Carpenter, Mitsui Chemical, Vitafoam, and NCFI are the major manufacturers of polyurethane foam.



Scope of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Polyurethane foam market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Polyurethane foam Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Polyurethane foam market size by various segments, such as application, foam type, density, material, and regions in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Polyurethane foam market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, foam type, density, material, and regions for the global polyurethane foam market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global polyurethane foam market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Recticel

Eurofoam Group

Carpenter

Mitsui Chemical

Vitafoam

NCFI

This report answers the following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global polyurethane foam market by application type (building and construction, bedding and furniture, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, footwear and others), foam type (rigid, flexible and spray foam), density (high density foam, and low density foam), material (MDI based foam and TDI based foam), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global polyurethane foam market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global polyurethane foam market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global polyurethane foam market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global polyurethane foam market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global polyurethane foam market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global polyurethane foam market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global polyurethane foam market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global polyurethane foam market?

