The Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market is expected to grow by $ 511 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741921/?utm_source=GNW

40% during the forecast period. Our report on the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for synthetic rubber and rising demand from automotive segment. In addition, increasing demand for synthetic rubber is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Molded goods

• Building and construction

• Lubricant additives

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the superior properties of EPDMas one of the prime reasons driving the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market covers the following areas:

• Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market sizing

• Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market forecast

• Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market vendors that include Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., JSR Corp., Kumho Polychem Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Lion Elastomers, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SK global chemical Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. Also, the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741921/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________