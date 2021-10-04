OkLetsPlay To Mint OKLP Token On the Polygon Blockchain

Seattle, Washington, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OkLetsPlay, a patented real money eSports tournament platform for competitive and casual PC, mobile and console video games, is minting the OkLetsPlay (OKLP) token, on the Polygon blockchain. OkLetsPlay was honored to work with the world class team at Polygon after they announced Polygon Studios, which is focused on helping to advance blockchain gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Using Polygon's technology, OkLetsPlay has leveraged several advantages on the blockchain while supporting everything from hyper-casual, mobile/browser gaming matches to professional competitive eSports tournaments on mobile, console, PC, and more.

Thanks to Polygon Studios, who are focused on creating blockchain gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), OkLetsPlay launches its OKLP token, capable of breaking down barriers between players worldwide by allowing them to place bets through a universal currency.

"By minting the token on Polygon, OkLetsPlay overcomes pain problems such as high gas fees and poor speeds while aggregating scalable solutions on Ethereum and facilitating a multi-chain Ethereum ecosystem" -explained Russell Aleksey, OkLetsPlay’s CEO.

Accordingly, this multi-chain architecture serves as a protocol and a framework for constructing and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. Furthermore, minting the OKLP token on the Polygon blockchain offers numerous other advantages: it maximizes Ethereum's network effects, increases security, and makes the platform more robust and open.

The OkLetsPlay (OKLP) token, has direct utility on the built and market ready OkLetsPlay platform. It allows users to wager on their own skill while receiving in-app discounts, win multipliers and more. By utilizing the OKLP in-game token, players benefit from reduced fees, faster transaction times and many other benefits.



The token will be listed on decentralized and centralized exchanges which means the market will drive the token price over time as the OkLetsPlay ecosystem grows. We envision an open, borderless world. A world in which people and machines collaborate and exchange value globally and freely, without gatekeepers or intermediaries. A world in which gaming communities thrive, unconstrained by artificial borders and archaic regulations. The OkLetsPlay (OKLP) token is a key element in achieving that vision.



OkLetsPlay successfully blends eSports, gaming, blockchain technology, crypto, and entertainment to create a platform that allows users to earn rewards in cryptocurrency for playing their favourite video games.



To give the project a wider audience and make the OKLP token accessible for traders and investors, the OKLP token will be listed on many of the well known exchanges ensuring broad accessibility.



For more information about the OKLP token, visit their website and socials and read the whitepaper.

About OKLetsPlay

OkLetsPlay, a company based in the US, is a patented eSports tournament platform for competitive and casual video games on PC, mobile devices, and consoles that secured a one million dollar seed investment from global player Riva Technology plus investment from numerous angel investors.

About Polygon

The Polygon blockchain, which is a protocol and a framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. Aggregating scalable solutions on Ethereum supporting a multi-chain Ethereum ecosystem. Polygon solves pain points associated with blockchains, like high gas fees and slow speeds, without sacrificing on security. This multi-chain system is akin to other ones such as Polkadot, Cosmos, Avalanche etc, but with at least three major upsides:

1. It is able to fully benefit from Ethereum’s network effects

2. It is inherently more secure

3. It is more open and powerful

