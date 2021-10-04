The Global Mycoplasma Testing Market is expected to grow by $ 496.87 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394490/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mycoplasma testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals, increasing initiatives and funding for mycoplasma testing, and rise in adoption of real-time mycoplasma testing. In addition, increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mycoplasma testing market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The mycoplasma testing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumables

• Systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing M&A and partnerships between CROs and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as one of the prime reasons driving the mycoplasma testing market growth during the next few years. Also, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on mycoplasma testing market covers the following areas:

• Mycoplasma testing market sizing

• Mycoplasma testing market forecast

• Mycoplasma testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mycoplasma testing market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., InvivoGen, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Norgen Biotek Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the mycoplasma testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

