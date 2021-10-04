United States Business Travel Insurance Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2022 & 2026

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Business Travel Insurance Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States business travel insurance market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast years.

The United States business travel insurance market is driven by the growing international trade and expansion of businesses overseas. Additionally, rising number of international travels in order to maintain worldwide client relations is expected to spur the market during the next five years. Furthermore, United States has a travel insurance mandate to obtain VISA thereby driving the market in the country.

The United States business travel insurance market is segmented based on type of user, insurance cover, distribution channel, company and region. Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into bank, insurance company, insurance intermediaries, insurance broker, insurance trade, insurance aggregator and others. The insurance company segment is expected to register the highest growth during forecast years.

This can be accredited to the growing number of collaborations with enterprises and online travel agents (OTA). Additionally, the development of advanced technology solutions for the corporates has led the insurance companies to be the fastest growing segment among other distribution channels.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of United States business travel insurance market.

To classify and forecast United States business travel insurance market based on type of user, insurance cover, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for United States business travel insurance market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States business travel insurance market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States business travel insurance market.

Competitive Landscape

The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.

Major players operating in the United States business travel insurance market include

Seven Corners Inc

Travel Safe Insurance

USI Insurance Services LLC

MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc

American International Group, Inc

Chubb Ltd

CSA Travel Protection

MetLife, Inc

Allianz SE

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

United States Business Travel Insurance Market, By Type of User:

B2B

B2C

B2B2C

United States Business Travel Insurance Market, By Insurance Cover:

Single trip travel insurance

Annual multi-trip travel insurance

Long-stay travel insurance

United States Business Travel Insurance Market, By Distribution Channel:

Bank

Insurance company

Insurance intermediaries

Insurance broker

Insurance Trade

Insurance Aggregator

Others

United States Business Travel Insurance Market, By Region:

North-East

Mid-West

West

South

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nydsm2