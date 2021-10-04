The Global Exercise Resistance Bands Market is expected to grow by $ 102.46 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.42% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Exercise Resistance Bands Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303713/?utm_source=GNW

42% during the forecast period. Our report on the exercise resistance bands market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low price and easy usage enhancing consumer adoption and penchants for fitter and healthy lifestyle. In addition, low price and easy usage enhancing consumer adoption is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The exercise resistance bands market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The exercise resistance bands market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Strip exercise resistance bands

• Tube exercise resistance bands



By End-user

• Individual users

• Health clubs and gyms

• Other commercial users



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the convenience offered and the availability of a variety of productsas one of the prime reasons driving the exercise resistance bands market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on exercise resistance bands market covers the following areas:

• Exercise resistance bands market sizing

• Exercise resistance bands market forecast

• Exercise resistance bands market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading exercise resistance bands market vendors that include Black Mountain Products Inc., Bodylastics Inc., Coulter Ventures LLC, Fit Simplify, Perform Better Inc., ProSourceFit, Reehut, Sequential Brands Group Inc., TheraBand, and Wacces Store. Also, the exercise resistance bands market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

