Global Emerging Semiconductor Fabrication Technology Report 2021: Advancements in Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography and Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Accelerate Opportunities for Production

This technology and innovation report offers insights into ongoing developments in the semiconductor fabrication industry.

The research scope focuses mainly on emerging lithography technologies, such as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography and chemical vapor deposition, which are opening up new avenues in the semiconductor industry as promising alternatives to conventional photolithography.

This research service also highlights end market applications that might evolve in the next five to six years.

Semiconductors are fundamental electronic components present in any electronic device and have evolved over time in size and performance. At the core of semiconductors lies semiconductor fabrication, which facilitated the miniaturization of electronic components.

Advancements in lithography technologies in terms of light sources, photomasks, and photoresists drive developments in the electronics sector. Major fabricators globally deploy advanced lithography equipment in their manufacturing sites to meet the rising demand for memory, sensors, and integrated circuits.

Key questions addressed:

What is the present outlook of the global semiconductor industry?

What are the emerging semiconductor fabrication technologies?

What are the influencing factors driving opportunities for semiconductor fabrication?

What are the technology capabilities of deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography? Assessment of industry best practices Intellectual property and funding scenario Growth opportunities and critical success factors

What strategies do governments, original equipment manufacturers, and other critical organizations need to embrace to compete in the marketplace?

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Semiconductor Fabrication Industry

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Growth Environment

2.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Process and Methodology

2.4 Major Findings

3.0 Semiconductor Fabrication - Technology Landscape

3.1 Global Semiconductor Industry Outlook

3.2 Impact of Semiconductor Production on the Global Economy

3.3 Supply Chain Evaluation of Semiconductor Production

3.4 Overview of Semiconductor Fabrication Process

3.5 Growth Drivers for the Semiconductor Fabrication Industry

3.6 Growth Restraints for the Semiconductor Fabrication Industry

4.0 Semiconductor Fabrication - Emerging Technologies

4.1 EUV Lithography Is Vital to Manufacturing Advanced Logic Chips at Process Nodes Beyond 7 nm

4.2 Patent Assessment of EUV Lithography

4.3 Active Participation from Leading Semiconductor Production Supply Chain Stakeholders Accelerates R&D

4.4 Emerging Lithography Technologies for Micro and Nanofabrication

4.5 CVD Technology Advancements in Semiconductor Fabrication

4.6 Innovators in EUV Lithography

4.7 Innovators in NIL and EBL

4.8 Innovators in CVD

5.0 Semiconductor Fabrication - Global Scenario

5.1 High Rate of Semiconductor Production in APAC Bolsters Global Market Share of Semiconductors

5.2 The US and Europe Accelerate Efforts to Achieve Competitive Sustainability in Semiconductor Production

5.3 China Consolidates the Semiconductor Market by Investing in Building Advanced Fabrication Facilities

5.4 APAC Governments Initiate Steps to Boost Semiconductor Production

5.5 Global Semiconductor Companies' Investments in Fabrication

5.6 Venture Capital Investments, Strategic Collaborations, and Acquisitions Enabling the Growth of Semiconductor Fabrication

5.7 Global Overview of Semiconductor Foundries

5.8 Impact of Geopolitical Factors on Semiconductor Production

5.9 COVID-19 Impact on Semiconductor Production

6.0 Semiconductor Fabrication - Application Landscape

6.1 End Markets Driving the Demand for Semiconductor Fabrication

6.2 Automotive and Advanced Memory Rely Heavily on Semiconductor Fabrication Technologies

6.3 Communication and Optics Evolve With Advancements in Semiconductor Fabrication

7.0 Semiconductor Fabrication - Key Companies

7.1 Inpria Corporation

7.1.1 Inpria Corporation - Metal-oxide Photoresists with Superior Etch Selectivity

7.2 Epiluvac AB

7.2.1 Epiluvac AB - Hot-wall CVD Technology for High-quality Epitaxial Growth

7.3 Picosun Oy

7.3.1 Picosun Oy - ALD Technology with High Throughput

7.4 Nanotech SWHL GmbH

7.4.1 Nanotech SWHL GmbH - High-resolution Holographic Lithography

7.5 ALLOS Semiconductors GmbH

7.5.1 ALLOS Semiconductors GmbH - GaN-on-Si Epiwafers with High Yield

8.0 Growth Opportunity Universe

8.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Deploying AI and IoT to Improve Fabrication Efficiency

8.2 Growth Opportunity 2: 3D Printing in Semiconductor Fabrication to Accelerate Production

8.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Adoption of Advanced Packaging to Propel Semiconductor Production

9.0 Key Contacts

