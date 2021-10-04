Global Off-the-Road Tire Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2015-2026

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off-the-Road Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global off-the-road tire market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

The expanding construction industry coupled with rising infrastructural development across diverse geographic locations is augmenting the demand for OTR vehicles. Rising construction activities such as bridges, highways, dams, power supply grids, etc., are further bolstering the OTR tire market.

Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing adoption of automated machinery for several industrial processes. The prevalent trend of farm mechanization along with the rising demand for off-the-road tractors in the agriculture sector is also driving the market. The increasing adoption of OTR tires in dirt bikes and quads for several recreational purposes is also driving the market.

The market is also being catalyzed by technological advancements. For instance, the rising integration of various sensor-based technologies with OTR tires helps in monitoring tire pressure and temperature and proactively addresses any potential hazards by providing real-time data analysis.



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020, however, has negatively impacted the growth of the off-the-road tire market. Several industrial and construction activities were temporarily halted due to national lockdowns across the globe. Lockdowns also resulted in raw material supply disruption and temporary shutdown of plants manufacturing OTR tires.

From 2021, however, we expect the global off-the-road tire market to recover and to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global off-the-road tire market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global-off-the-road tire market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tire type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rim size?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global off-the-road tire market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Apollo Tyres

Balkrishna Industries Limited

Bridgestone Corporation

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.

China National Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. (China National Chemical Corporation Limited)

Continental AG

Double Coin Holdings ( Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Limited)

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Michelin

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Titan International Inc.

Trelleborg Ab

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd

Breakup by Vehicle Type

Mining Vehicles

Construction & Industrial Vehicles

Agricultural Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Tire Type

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

Breakup by End-use

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Breakup by Rim Size

Below 29 inches

29-45 inches

Above 45 inches

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dd5in6



