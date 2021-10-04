Global industrial heating equipment market size to expand significantly through 2027

Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global industrial heating equipment market is likely to generate lucrative revenues between 2021 and 2027. Factors including growing demand for steam boilers coupled with surging investments towards improving power generation capabilities are fueling the overall market size.

The document delivers detailed information regarding the market segmentations as well as highlights the key contributors towards the overall industry remuneration. The geographical scope of this business space as well as the competitive scenario is also included in the study, ensuring improved decision making among potential investors and entrepreneurs.

Industrial heating equipment generally refer to the heating systems that combines essential technologies to deliver heat to any particular industrial process. It ensures that the required end-product quality is achieved as well as helps in maximizing productivity at affordable costs.

Thus, increasing popularity of geothermal heat pump and rising demand for continuous energy supply are stimulating global industrial heating equipment industry outlook. According to Statista, the global industrial energy consumption accounted for 238.9 quadrillion British thermal units in the year 2018 and is likely to reach 316.7 quadrillion British thermal units by 2050.

Despite the several growth stimulants, strict regulatory outlook pertaining to environmental pollution may act as a restraining factor to the overall market expansion.

Highlighting the market segmentations

Global industrial heating equipment industry has been segmented on the basis of product type, fuel type, and end-user scope. Speaking of the product type, the market is further bifurcated into boilers, furnaces, and heat pumps.

Moving on to fuel type, the industry is classified into electric and fossil fuel segments. The end-user scope of this business domain involves chemical, metal & mining, oil & gas, and others.

Summarizing the regional scope

Worldwide industrial heating equipment market, based on its geographical reach, is categorized into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Among these, Asia-Pacific currently accounts for the largest market share and is likely to witness consistent growth in the ensuing years. This can be attributed to growing energy demand, improving power generation capacities, and widespread adoption across various end-users, especially in China and India.

Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Product Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Boilers

Furnaces

Heat Pumps

Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market by Fuel Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Electric

Fossil Fuel

Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Chemical

Metal & Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Regional Forecast (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

South Korea

Australia

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Uponor Oyj

Thermcraft Inc.

McKenna Boiler Works Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

Johnson Controls International

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Easco Boiler Corp.

Danfoss

Carrier Global Corporation

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Industrial Heating Equipment Market, by Product Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market, by Fuel Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Industrial Heating Equipment Market, by End-User Industry, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Industrial Heating Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rise in demand for steam boilers from various end-use industries

3.1.1.2. Increase in investment toward adding power generation capacity

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increase in popularity of geothermal heat pump technology

Chapter 4. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market, by Product Type

a. Market Snapshot

5.1. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.2. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Heat pumps

5.3.2. Furnaces

5.3.3. Boilers

Chapter 6. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market, by Fuel Type

b. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market by Fuel Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Fuel Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Fossil fuel

6.3.2. Electric

Chapter 7. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market, by End-User Industry

c. Market Snapshot

7.1. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market by End-User Industry, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.2. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User Industry 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.3. Industrial Heating Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Oil & gas

7.3.2. Metal & mining

7.3.3. Chemical

7.3.4. Others

Chapter 8. Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

