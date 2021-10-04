The Global Engineering Plastics Market is expected to grow by $ 35.81 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Engineering Plastics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096284/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the engineering plastics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for replacements of metals and fiber glass, growing recycling techniques, and increasing demand from automobile industry. In addition, demand for replacements of metals and fiber glass is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The engineering plastics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The engineering plastics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• ABS

• PA

• Fluoropolymer

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing capacity expansions as one of the prime reasons driving the engineering plastics market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing importance for bio-based engineering plastics and increasing demand from APAC will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on engineering plastics market covers the following areas:

• Engineering plastics market sizing

• Engineering plastics market forecast

• Engineering plastics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading engineering plastics market vendors that include BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chi Mei Corp., Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Formosa Plastics Corp., LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the engineering plastics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

