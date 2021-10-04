Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2021-2028

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 76.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 479.3 million in 2021.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Malaysia remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.2% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 271.8 million in 2020 to reach US$ 3,571.8 million by 2028.

The recent global pandemic has undoubtedly changed consumer behavior and reshaped the retail sector in Malaysia. The pandemic-led financial uncertainty has taught consumers to become more cautious with their spending habits. Consequently, giving the opportunity for many FinTech companies in the country to implement buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions, replacing the traditional payment methods with a more flexible, convenient financing option.

Notably, 55% of the Malaysian population is still underbanked and unbanked. This sizeable gap in the traditional banking system represented the growing need for efficient digital banking solutions to provide consumers with easier access to credit in the country. Players including Grab, Pine Labs, Atome, and Adyen have all jumped at the opportunity to this potentially lucrative gap in the Malaysian market.

Increasing in-store BNPL partnerships are creating growth opportunities for the BNPL market. For instance, Singapore-based BNPL provider, Atome, has partnered with several physical store retailers in Malaysia. The three-year-old startups have made aggressively partnered with big retailers such as Hush Puppies. Notably, the BNPL provider has also partnered with other merchant partners across key verticals, including lifestyle, health, fitness, fashion, and beauty.

Moreover, BNPL firms are entering into strategic partnerships with other payment service providers in the country. These strategic partnerships are helping BNPL firms to get more merchants on board, therefore, allowing them to increase transactions volume in the country.

One such strategic partnership involved global BNPL player, Splitit, and GHL Systems, the leading payment provider in the Southeast Asia region. Splitit entered into a strategic agreement with GHL ePayments Sdn Bhd in July 2021 to offer the installment payment solution offered by Splitit to more than 2,000 online merchants across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia.

Scope

Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Atome

Rely

Split

Grab

Pay Later

hoolah

HSBC bank

AFFIN Bank

CIMB Bank

Am Bank

RHB Bank

IOU Pay

Malaysia BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

