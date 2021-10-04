Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market 2021: Top Three Trends Driving the Global Industry Revenue by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The ambulatory surgical centers market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 117 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market growth is poised to grow at a considerable rate through the ensuing years owing to an increase in the number of surgical procedures performed at ASCs.

These settings are becoming popular over the past few years as they provide patients with same-day surgery alternatives that save physicians’ as well as the patients’ time. The presence of sophisticated healthcare professionals and affordable treatment options is further estimated to drive industry expansion.

The growth can be partially ascribed to the rising focus of major market players on adoption of corporate expansion strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product developments for consolidating their position in the market.

Key participants in the ambulatory surgical centers market comprise Pinnacle III, AMSURG, SurgCenter Development, Surgical Management Professional, LLC, ASD Management, Surgery Partners, Proliance Surgeons, Inc., and others.

Some major factors bolstering ambulatory surgical centers industry outlook are as follows:

Rising ASC deployment for treatment of orthopedics

Ambulatory surgical centers offer numerous treatments including orthopedic at a reduced cost. As per data published by JAAOS (Journal of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons), ASCs make it possible to save nearly 17 to 43% on direct costs depending on the procedure, enhancing patient satisfaction.

The segmental expansion is further impelled by the presence of nurse practitioners, occupational and physical therapists, and physician assistants in ASCs for the provision of better and immediate care. Propelled by these benefits of ambulatory surgery centers, the orthopedic segment is expected to record a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Favorable government initiatives in the Asia Pacific

The presence of a large patient pool in the APAC region diagnosed with various health conditions is set to escalate the requirement for ambulatory surgical centers. The regional growth is propelled by increasing awareness regarding same day surgical care and favorable government initiatives.

Asia is one of the top destinations for medical tourism owing to high quality treatment and lower costs, Driven by these aspects, the Asia Pacific ambulatory surgical centers market registered a valuation of USD 14.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to foresee lucrative demand for ambulatory surgery procedures over the estimated period.

Surging demand for multispecialty ASCs

Multispecialty ambulatory surgical centers provide an extensive range of treatments and surgical procedures. A multi-specialty model enables the diversification of risks. If loss is incurred by one specialty, other specialties may still serve as sources of revenue.

In addition, the last few years have recorded an escalated demand for multispecialty ambulatory surgical centers as they are convenient for patients for securing treatment for an extensive range of health ailments under one roof. Impelled by the above parameters, the multispecialty segment in the ambulatory surgical centers market is expected to witness a remarkable CAGR of more than 5.5% from 2021 to 2027.

In a nutshell, favorable reimbursement and government policies will drive ambulatory surgical centers market expansion through the forecast period.

