The Global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 5.04 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

Our report on the fire detection and suppression systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards and rise in development of commercial infrastructure. In addition, stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fire detection and suppression systems market analysis includes end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The fire detection and suppression systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial buildings

• Industrial sector

• Residential buildings

• Government buildings

• Educational buildings



By Type

• Fire suppression systems

• Fire detection systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of model building codes as one of the prime reasons driving the fire detection and suppression systems market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire detection and suppression systems market vendors that include AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., and Siemens AG. Also, the fire detection and suppression systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

