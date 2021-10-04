Global Eye Drop Markets, 2021-2025: Antiallergy, Anti-inflammatory, Antiglaucoma, Anti-VEGF, Others

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Eye Drop Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global eye drop market is expected to register a substantial growth during the forecast period owing to factors like rising awareness among people about importance of eye care, high adoption of digital devices, rise in number of cataract and other eye-related surgeries that require the use of eye drops after surgeries and increase in geriatric population who are more prone to suffer from eye diseases.

Eye drops are used to relieve people suffering from various eye problems such as eye dryness, redness, infection (pink eye), allergies, itching, soreness, swelling, and others. Increase in number of working populations is also leading to several forms of illness including hormonal imbalances. Imbalance in hormone levels also leads to eye and vision problems. Thus, eye drops and lubricants come to rescue as they are handier, less painful and are can be used for various eye problems.

The global eye drop market is segmented based on type, drug class, disease indication, distribution channel, end user, region and company. Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. The retail pharmacy segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the convenience of getting different medications at retail pharmacies.

Major players operating in the global eye drop market include Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Alcon Inc., Allergan, Inc. (AbbVie), Bayer Corporation, Genentech, Inc. (Roche), Akorn, Inc., KC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global eye drop market.

To classify and forecast global eye drop market based on type, drug class, disease indication, distribution channel, end user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global eye drop market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global eye drop market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global eye drop market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Eye Drop Market, By Type:

Prescription

Over-The-Counter

Global Eye Drop Market, By Drug Class:

Antiallergy

Anti-inflammatory

Antiglaucoma

Anti-VEGF

Others

Global Eye Drop Market, By Disease Indication:

Dry Eye Diseases

Glaucoma

Eye Allergy

Eye Infections

Retinal Disorders

Others

Global Eye Drop Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Global Eye Drop Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Others

Global Eye Drop Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global eye drop market.

Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch Health Companies, Inc

Abbott Laboratories, Inc

Alcon Inc

Allergan, Inc (AbbVie)

Bayer Corporation

Genentech, Inc (Roche)

Akorn, Inc

KC Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Pfizer, Inc

