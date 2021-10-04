Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Support of Fatty Liver Foundation’s Screening Fund to Improve Diagnosis and Staging of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for fatty liver diseases, announces its support of the Fatty Liver Foundation, the leading patient advocacy organization focused on the diagnosis, treatment and support of Americans with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Today, Madrigal and the Fatty Liver Foundation will ring the Nasdaq closing bell to raise awareness of the need for more evidence-based screening and testing to improve diagnosis and staging of NAFLD/NASH.



NAFLD is estimated to afflict more than 16 million Americans. NASH is the more severe form of NAFLD. There are more than 5 million NASH patients with significant fibrosis in the U.S. Once NASH progresses to significant liver fibrosis, the risk of adverse liver outcomes increases dramatically. In fact, NASH is currently the leading cause of liver transplants in the U.S. Additionally, patients with NASH and/or advanced fibrosis, as well as NAFLD patients with concomitant type 2 diabetes, are at high risk for adverse cardiovascular events and increased mortality.

Paul Friedman, CEO of Madrigal said, “In recognition of Liver Awareness Month, we want to highlight the high unmet need of the millions of Americans who suffer from NAFLD and NASH. NASH is known as a ‘silent disease’ because many people don’t know they have it until it has progressed to a dangerous stage. By supporting FLF, our objective is to improve the medical and patient community’s understanding of the disease, better identify NAFLD/NASH patients, and communicate the growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating the utility of non-invasive tools and techniques to screen and diagnose patients.”

Madrigal is providing an unrestricted grant to support FLF’s NAFLD Screening Fund whose primary objective is to scale-up evidence-based screening and testing for NAFLD in a community setting. These efforts would support, and potentially boost, the non-invasive screening needed to identify asymptomatic disease and diagnosing NAFLD/NASH patients at various points of progression.

Wayne Eskridge, Co-Founder and CEO of FLF, added, “In partnership with industry, advocates and affected communities, we are launching the NAFLD Screening Fund, a public private partnership with the goal of further investigating the findings from our SUNN-1 Study (Screening for Undiagnosed NAFLD and NASH). In this study, we identified a cohort of people who sought to assess their risk of NAFLD and NASH through non-invasive testing, ultimately demonstrating a high incidence of unidentified liver pathology. We are grateful for Madrigal’s support, which will contribute to our collective effort to identify and guide patients in need.” Eskridge also noted, “The fund will seek collaboration with local patient-focused organizations to facilitate the outreach and education goals of FLF through collective action. We encourage any interested parties to join us in this important outreach.”

Meena Bansal, M.D., Fellow of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (FAASLD) and Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai noted, “NASH is an asymptomatic disease that increases the risk of hepatic failure and cancer as it progresses. Incorporating non-invasive, evidence-based screening and diagnostic approaches is paramount to catching the disease in patients sufficiently early so that behavior modifications and therapeutic care can help improve their health and clinical outcomes.”

The Nasdaq closing bell ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET on Monday, October 4, 2021, and can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9807812.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone receptor pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of fatty liver and cardio-metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a first-in-class, orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is currently in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO- NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits in NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) patients. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

About the Fatty Liver Foundation

The Fatty Liver Foundation is the only national, non-profit patient organization dedicated to improving the identification, diagnosis, treatment & support of Americans with fatty liver, NAFLD or NASH through awareness, screening, education and patient outreach. FLF’s goal is to improve the lives of both asymptomatic and diagnosed patients by raising awareness, developing wellness screening, educating patients and championing the development of a responsive support system for individuals of the growing epidemic of fatty liver disease. For more information, visit www.fattyliverfoundation.org.

About the Fatty Liver Foundation NAFLD Screening Fund

With recent advancements in the diagnostics and potential treatments for NAFLD, screening and testing are now the critical nexus between identification of disease and effective intervention. To meet this need, the NAFLD Screening Fund’s primary objective is to scale-up evidence-based screening and testing for NAFLD. Funded activities would boost the screening practices needed to identify asymptomatic disease and staging of NAFLD/NASH patients.

The expansion of screening and staging of fatty liver disease is a model of community outreach that has been proven by FLF in medical and non-medical settings. The Fund’s impact will be expanded education and awareness of NAFLD, achieved through screening, which has been shown to empower individuals’ ownership and participation in their health and healthcare. Through multiple site collaborations, new screening technologies, improved data management systems, and more trained personnel, the Fund will be leveraged to rapidly scale up community screening efforts. The NAFLD Screening fund will be the catalyst for greater patient engagement in research and development, including treatment preparedness as new therapies become available. It is a mechanism through which many streams of financial support, both public and private, can be coordinated and focused on this rapidly growing health threat.

Forward-Looking Statements

