The Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 1.08 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the energy-based aesthetic devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, increase in the number of private clinics and treatment options, and an increase in disposable income. In addition, increasing demand for aesthetic procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The energy-based aesthetic devices market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Laser

• Light

• Ultrasound

• Radio frequency



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• ROW



This study identifies the emergence of combination treatments and home-use devices as one of the prime reasons driving the energy-based aesthetic devices market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures and rise in medical tourism will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Energy-based aesthetic devices market sizing

• Energy-based aesthetic devices market forecast

• Energy-based aesthetic devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading energy-based aesthetic devices market vendors that include Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Fotona d.o.o., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA. Also, the energy-based aesthetic devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

