GXO Logistics Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its third quarter conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released after market close on November 1 and made available on www.investors.gxo.com.



Access information:

Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029

International callers: +1 201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13723355

Live webcast at: www.investors.gxo.com

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 16, 2021, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13723355.



About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5 percent of the fast-growing $130 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

