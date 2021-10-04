Center for Hydrogen Safety Welcomes Pinnacle West as a Partner in the Safe Transition to a Low Carbon Future

New York, NY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS) — a technical community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and a global organization leading the safe advancement of hydrogen as the next-generation fuel — has announced a partnership with Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, an Arizona-based energy holding company, which is demonstrating its commitment to safety in the energy transition by becoming a member of CHS.

In welcoming Pinnacle West to the CHS network, Nick Barilo, Executive Director of the CHS, said, “Pinnacle West has a legacy of environmental stewardship and has demonstrated leadership in prioritizing safety in its transition to clean energy. We are proud to welcome them into our community and look forward to supporting them in achieving their goals.”

Pinnacle West, through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Safety, provides electricity to more than 1.3 million residential and commercial customers in Arizona. The publicly traded utility company intends to become involved in the production and use of hydrogen as a clean energy source, including in its construction of an electrolyzer facility.

Established in 2019 and dedicated to promoting hydrogen safety worldwide, CHS is supporting the hydrogen community’s rapid scale-up to supply a quarter of the world’s energy needs by 2050. CHS membership has grown to nearly 70 organizations and 12 strategic partners in its first two years.

Key to the CHS mission is providing essential resources to its members as well as access to its trusted and highly respected Hydrogen Safety Panel. The select panel consists of hydrogen experts and has conducted more than 500 project reviews and produced 140 pages of online best safety practices and comprehensive safety guides. Additionally, safety training courses deployed by CHS have benefited more than 10,000 first responders.

CHS member benefits include access to conferences and working groups; safety guidance; training and workshops; and a global forum to address emerging issues and impact technical solutions. To learn more about the Center for Hydrogen Safety, including membership opportunities, contact nickb@aiche.org.

About Center for Hydrogen Safety

Founded in 2018, the Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS) is a non-profit, non-biased, corporate membership organization that promotes the safe operation, handling, and use of hydrogen and hydrogen systems across all installations and applications. A global technical community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), the CHS builds upon the technical expertise embodied by AIChE, its Center for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS), and partnering organizations to identify and address concerns regarding the safe use of hydrogen as a sustainable energy carrier, in commercial and industrial applications, and in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. Visit www.aiche.org/CHS.

About AIChE

AIChE is a professional society of 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org.

About Pinnacle West

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, AZ, has consolidated assets of approximately $21 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity, and more than 6,000 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Safety, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

