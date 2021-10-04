SLR Senior Investment Corp. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLR Senior Investment Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SUNS) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.



The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 889-7785 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call, international callers should dial (661) 378-9929. Participants should reference SLR Senior Investment Corp. and the participant passcode of 3667156 when prompted. A telephone replay will be available until November 18, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 3667156. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through SLR Senior Investment’s website, www.slrseniorinvestmentcorp.com. To listen to the webcast, please go to the Company's website prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available soon after the call.

ABOUT SLR SENIOR INVESTMENT CORP.

SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies primarily in the form of cash flow first lien senior secured debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

