Automotive Operating System Market 2021-2027, Top 4 trends enhancing the industry expansion; Global Market Insights Inc.

The automotive OS market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 10 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . Growing prominence of modernization in ADAS systems and the need to incorporate digital technologies in in-vehicle OS is likely to augment the industry demand.

With various automakers exploring the possibilities of a bright future for connected cars and smart infotainment systems, growing deployment of operating systems in vivid automotive models today, is touted to soar to new heights in the coming years. Automotive operating systems help various enterprises in integrating digital technologies like AR, AI, and VR, with in-vehicle systems for enhancing the driving experience and assistance.

Given below is a brief snapshot of the trends that are poised to re-shape the growth structure of global automotive operating system market during the analysis period:

Growing demand for QNX OS

Various automakers are now pivoting towards the incorporation of QNX operating systems in different automobiles, subject to their ability to address multiple application requirements such as infotainment, security, safety management, and ADAS. Besides, QNX OS also ensures optimum performance, reliability, and security across vehicle embedded systems, contributing significantly towards the extensive adoption of cars and vehicles with QNX OS. Various enterprises are taking up important steps to incorporate these solutions to enhance the driving experience.

For instance, in early 2021, BlackBerry Limited announced expanding its strategic alliance with Baidu to facilitate the functioning of HD maps on QNX Neutrino Real-time OS. Reports suggest that the solutions would be mass manufactured in the upcoming GAC New Energy Aion models from the EV arm of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

Rising sales of commercial vehicles

The growing production and sales of commercial vehicles worldwide are expected to have a positive impact on the automotive OS market growth graph . According to the OICA statistics, 2020 recorded sales of nearly 24 million commercial vehicles globally. In this regard, companies involved in the production of CVs are deploying ADAS to offer enhanced security and safety.

Essentially, the need to integrate and manage these systems and ECUs (electronic control units) is further stimulating the demand for automotive OS, adding impetus to the segmental growth. As per industry analysts, the overall market revenue from commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to depict a growth rate of 20% through 2027.

Incorporation of modern-day infotainment systems in cars

The introduction to modern technologies has now urged automotive OEMs to incorporate latest infotainment systems like touch screen displays, voice command systems, and others. These systems support both software and hardware components in an effort to provide an audio or visual experience to the consumers.

As per the reports, the infotainment segment across the overall automotive operating system market is set to acquire a significant valuation in the coming years.

Implementation of safety vehicle rules in Europe

Implementation of safe vehicle regulations across various economies in the European continent is set to propel the demand for operating systems in automobiles of today. Say, for instance, the EU is currently planning for a regulatory framework that will mandate the integration of ADAS in almost all vehicles to reduce road fatalities from 2022.

This apart, various companies in the region have also been coming up with latest innovations in the marketplace to lead the industry share. In 2020, Continental AG introduced the advanced version of its Integrated Interior Platform, enabling it to offer enhanced HMI solutions technology to third-party technology developers and OEMs. In lieu of such advancements, Europe automotive OS market is touted to account for an overall business share of 25% through 2027.

Key automotive operating system market players include Automotive Grade Linux, BlackBerry Limited, Google Android, Green Hills Software, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft Corporation, etc.

