The Global DNA Microarray Market is expected to grow by $ 2.61 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DNA Microarray Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213468/?utm_source=GNW

00% during the forecast period. Our report on the DNA microarray market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in technology and the growing importance of DNA microarrays in therapeutics. In addition, advances in technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The DNA microarray market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The DNA microarray market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumables

• Instruments



By Application

• Gene expression

• Disease diagnosis and drug development

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increased prevalence of chronic diseasesas one of the prime reasons driving the DNA microarray market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on DNA microarray market covers the following areas:

• DNA microarray market sizing

• DNA microarray market forecast

• DNA microarray market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading DNA microarray market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc., Arrayit Corp., Danaher Corp., Illumina Inc., LC Sciences LLC, Merck and Co. Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., PhalanxBio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the DNA microarray market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213468/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________