Airless Packaging Market worth USD 8.51 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.17% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airless Packaging Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Airless Packaging Market Research Report, by Material, Packaging Type, Dispenser Type, End-use and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market size is projected to be worth USD 8.51 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028)., The market was valued at USD 5.47 billion in 2021.

Market Research Future’s Review on Airless Packaging Market

Airless packaging contains packaging of liquids within a bottle containing an airless pump. The need for unique packaging methods for organic skincare brands can drive its demand.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5335



Competitive Analysis

List of the key companies of the global airless packaging market profiled are –

HCP Packaging (Shanghai)

Fusion PKG (Texas)

Quadpack (Spain)

Lumson S.p.An (Italy)

APC Packaging (Florida)

Aptar Group

Inc.(US)

Albea S.A.(France)

Silgan Holdings Inc (US)

Acquisitions are likely to be witnessed during the forecast period as the market looks to consolidate itself.

Industry Update

HCP Packaging has partnered with Pum-Tech Korea for strengthening its portfolio of airless packaging solutions in the form of bottles, tubes, jars, droppers, pumps, compacts, and others.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on Airless Packaging



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/airless-packaging-market-5335





Premium Cosmetic Products to Influence Market Demand

The huge market for premium cosmetic products is expected to drive the demand for airless packaging. Use of sustainable approaches for packaging to eliminate lubricant use and innovate manufacturing processes can drive its demand. Awareness of organic skincare products and its need for exfoliation can bode well for the market. This is supported by growing scores of working women and change in consumption patterns.

Large Shelf Life of Products to be a Major Indicator

The obsession of manufacturers for improving the shelf-life of products as well as shift from conventional solutions can spur demand for airless packaging solutions. Focus on minimal wastage of products and ability to extract excess liquid volume seamlessly can augur favorably for the market. Investments in R&D and stringent policies on food safety can influence market demand.

Raw Material Prices to Hamper Market Growth

Surge in raw material prices caused by crude oil can dampen market prospects. This is caused by customer demand, supply chain constraints, and government regulations. However, increasing expendable income levels of customers can propel market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The airless packaging market growth can face a decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic owing to disruptions in the supply chain. Manufacturers are awaiting instructions from governments to reopen manufacturing units and strategizing plans to work with delivery partners to launch products on time. Agreements and partnerships are likely to soar during the period.



Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5335



Segmentation Analysis

Plastic Material to Garner Significant Market Revenue

The plastic material is expected to garner highest revenue over the forecast period due to its recyclable nature, ability to seal solutions, and creation of appealing packages. Development of various resins with characteristics similar to glass can drive segment growth.

Bottles & Jars to be Biggest Product

Bottles & jars are expected to be the biggest product in the airless packaging market owing to easy integration of airless mechanisms. Packaging of premium cosmetics and drugs can drive segment demand from customers.

Personal & Home Care Industry to Command Market Revenues

The personal & home care industry is set to command a huge share of the global airless packaging market owing to demand for customized containers to suit requirements of customers. Airless bottles can extend the shelf life of formulations by preventing oxidation and isolating it from external influences.

Regional Analysis

Demand for Premium Cosmetics to Drive Europe Market Demand

Europe is anticipated to lead in the global airless packaging market due to huge potential for premium cosmetics and presence of cosmetic manufacturers. Efforts to address package challenges, rise in sustainability, and surge in innovation can drive regional airless packaging market growth. For instance, Baralan has developed an airless system in which the product is in contact with the glass and provides transparency of the solution.

North America to Follow Europe in Market Demand

North America is set to command a large market share owing to sustainable targets and integration of sustainable techniques by manufacturers to go green. Awareness of customers and its impact on sales can spur airless packaging solutions. Expansion of the pharmaceutical sector and dispensing of deodorants and lotions can shape the industry.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Airless Packaging Market: Information by Material (Plastic, Glass, And Others), Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Bags & Pouches And Tubes), Dispenser Type (Pumps, Dropper, And Twist & Click), End-Use (Personal Care & Home Care, Pharmaceutical And Food & Beverages) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2028



To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5335



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

