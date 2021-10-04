The Global Electronic Health Records Market is expected to grow by $ 24.19 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Health Records Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938347/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electronic health records market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of EHR leading to rise in adoption, government initiatives supporting EHR adoption, and growing digitalization of the healthcare industry. In addition, the benefits of EHR leading to rise in adoption is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electronic health records market analysis includes deployment and component segments and geographic landscape.



The electronic health records market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Component

• Services

• Software

• Hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising demand for self-medication and homecare medical devices as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic health records market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of connected devices and technologies and growing consolidation in the healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electronic health records market covers the following areas:

• Electronic health records market sizing

• Electronic health records market forecast

• Electronic health records market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic health records market vendors that include AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corp., CureMD.com Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Greenway Health LLC, McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Also, the electronic health records market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

