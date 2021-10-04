The Global Facial Care Products Market is expected to grow by $ 32.98 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Facial Care Products Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816787/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the facial care products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing per capita income and changing purchase behavior and rising beauty consciousness among people. In addition, increasing per capita income and changing purchase behavior is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The facial care products market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The facial care products market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Creams and moisturizers

• Cleansers

• Sunscreen and sun protection products

• Facial wipes

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the modern-day lifestyle changes and growing facial skin-related issuesas one of the prime reasons driving the facial care products market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on facial care products market covers the following areas:

• Facial care products market sizing

• Facial care products market forecast

• Facial care products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facial care products market vendors that include Amorepacific Group, Amway Corp., CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Conair Corp., LOreal SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group. Also, the facial care products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



