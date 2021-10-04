Beanfield Partners With Elevate to Support Canadian Tech Ecosystem

English French

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beanfield Metroconnect, owner and operator of the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal, has announced its partnership with Elevate, a hub for technology, innovation and sustainability. As part of this partnership Beanfield upgraded Elevate’s Internet infrastructure as their Official Telecommunications Partner.



When Elevate approached Beanfield, they were in need of a fibre-based connection and Beanfield was their obvious choice. Beanfield was referred to Elevate as a trusted and reliable telecommunications’ industry leader. The partnership unites two companies that are dedicated to innovation and share similar values of being industry leaders with a tech-forward approach.

“Being chosen by Elevate is an exciting opportunity for us to provide our services in support of Canada’s tech ecosystem. We’re thrilled to be aligned with a company that shares our values and works to support Canadian SMB’s,” says Dan Armstrong, CEO/CTO, Beanfield Metroconnect. “The partnership really speaks to our expertise to serve large event spaces as well as back-office infrastructure needs. We know what it takes to seamlessly facilitate major events and operations both online and in person.”

Upgrading Elevate’s Internet infrastructure provides superior and reliable fibre-optic connectivity for Elevate’s Digital Events such as Elevate Live and C-suite roundtables. This infrastructure upgrade also provides dependable connectivity for Elevate Exchange, a popular venue hosts a number of in-person, virtual and hybrid events.

“Beanfield has a strong reputation as a trusted and reliable partner. They were a clear choice for us when it came to providing connectivity for one of the top technology venues in Canada,” says Andrew Budd, Director, Partnerships Elevate. “It was important to us that we work with an organization that is supporting the growing Toronto, Montreal and greater Canadian tech ecosystem. Beanfield is more than our infrastructure provider. They are a true partner, who supports our mission to drive Canadian innovation and have recently become a supporting partner of our Think 2030 event.”

Elevate came to Beanfield looking for a telecommunications provider who could meet their increasing demands. Elevate’s existing infrastructure could not keep up with their growing operations’ and bandwidth needs. In today’s world, businesses and end users need the ability to download and upload data efficiently on a dedicated and symmetrical fibre Internet connection.

About Beanfield Metroconnect

Beanfield is a telecommunications company unlike the rest. We recognize the importance of connecting communities and the people within them, and we do this without sacrificing outstanding customer support and superior services. At Beanfield, it’s about building communities, not just networks.

Founded in 1988, Beanfield builds, owns and operates the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal. We connect over 2900 commercial and residential buildings. All of our construction, installation, and customer experience teams are in-house, giving you the most efficient and streamlined experience possible because we believe that’s How it Should Be.

Media Contact

About Elevate:

Elevate is a purpose-driven not-for-profit committed to uniting Canada's innovators to solve society's greatest challenges. In partnership with the United Nations, Elevate offers year-round tech, innovation and sustainability programs via the Elevate Exchange.