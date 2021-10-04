Fullcast Raises $4M in Series A Funding to Accelerate its Growth as the Only End-to-End RevOps Platform

SEATTLE, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullcast announced that it closed $4M in Series A funding. Fullcast was created specifically to bring together all of the moving pieces of a sales Go-To-Market (GTM) by experts who fully understand both the Salesforce product and the need for smoother integration. Fullcast empowers leading SaaS companies to plan, execute, and analyze their GTM strategy.

Companyon Ventures in Boston led the round with participation from Epic Ventures, WestWave Capital, and CreativeCo Capital. Bob DeSantis, a former sales leader at DocuSign and Conga, will be joining the board of directors.

"The boost in sales productivity that Fullcast provides their customers is unlike anything we've seen in the market," said Tom Lazay, Co-Founder and General Partner at Companyon Ventures. "The team has the unique sales planning and RevOps background to deliver seamless automation and integration with Salesforce.com, allowing sales leaders to gain real-time insights on how the GTM motion is working. The current norm is manual planning using spreadsheets, which are disconnected from changes in the field. Fullcast keeps strategy aligned to execution, by reflecting changes such as role changes and fluctuating market conditions. We are excited to work with Fullcast to help accelerate their growth in the market."

Fullcast's automated GTM execution brings a continuous, synchronized orchestration of all elements of the GTM plans with the data and policies that govern Salesforce.

"As former enterprise RevOps leaders at Salesforce and Microsoft ourselves, we've lived the acute pain of planning, building and deploying a GTM plan on spreadsheets, which takes weeks or months and hundreds of hours from valuable sales leaders who should be focused on selling and working with new reps to help them reach full productivity faster," says, CEO, Dharmesh Singh. "That's why we built a tool to automate and seamlessly connect our customers' sales GTM planning activities with their tactical sales operations. Our customers are then able to move from annual GTM planning to real-time continuous planning while keeping Salesforce.com continuously and automatically up to date."

The funding allows Fullcast to accelerate its revenue growth by continuing to invest in its RevOps platform and expanding its product, sales, and marketing teams to meet demand from the market.

About Fullcast

Fullcast is the only end-to-end RevOps Platform that brings sales strategy and the sales execution engine together. Fullcast allows its customers to continuously plan their GTM instead of limiting growth with an annual GTM plan.

About Companyon Ventures

Companyon Ventures guides B2B software startups into their expansion stage by injecting decades of startup and VC experience through operational hands-on investing. Companyon helps its companies accelerate their trajectory toward their Series A expansion funding by engaging its platform team talent to execute the go-to-market strategies, methodologies, tools, and playbooks used by the world's top-performing startups.

Media Contact: Ashley Kim, ashley@fullcast.io

Related Images











Image 1: Fullcast Platform Info





screenshots of fullcast RevOps platform









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment