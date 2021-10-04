Orasis Pharmaceuticals Appoints Julie Speed as Senior Vice President, Head of Strategy and Marketing to Lead Commercial Growth Plan

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orasis Pharmaceuticals, an emerging ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative pharmaceutical solution for the treatment of presbyopia symptoms, today announced the appointment of Julie Speed as senior vice president (SVP), head of strategy and marketing. Julie brings over two decades of leadership in eye care and will be responsible for developing the brand strategy and building the marketing organization as we prepare for Phase 3 readout and FDA submission for lead candidate, CSF-1.



“I am extremely excited to join Orasis Pharmaceuticals at such a pivotal time for the company as we execute on pre-commercialization activities," said Ms. Speed. "It is a privilege to join the team as we pioneer a solution that balances efficacy, safety and comfort for people with presbyopia."

Elad Kedar, chief executive officer of Orasis, added, “We are pleased to have Julie join the Orasis team at such a critical juncture for the company as we approach Phase 3 readout. We look forward to leveraging her expertise across many brands to lead our strategy and build a strong marketing team, positioning us to be a front-runner in presbyopia.”

Ms. Speed brings over two decades of proven ophthalmic leadership across both pharmaceutical and medical device. Her expertise spans from commercial leadership positions at Alcon and Johnson & Johnson Vision-Surgical, progressing commercial strategy and brands, to start-up organizations at Eyevance and TearLab, building marketing strategy and teams from the ground up. Her broad marketing and launch experience with U.S. and global brands will help accelerate Orasis towards launch readiness. Ms. Speed earned her B.S. in Biomedical Science from Texas A&M University and MBA from Texas Christian University.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the inability to focus on near objects. It commonly occurs after the age of 40 and affects more than 1.8 billion people worldwide. People with presbyopia experience blurred vision when performing daily tasks that require near visual acuity, such as reading a book, a restaurant menu or messages on a smartphone. Presbyopia occurs as a result of the natural aging process when the crystalline lens of the eye gradually stiffens and loses flexibility. Presbyopia cannot be prevented or reversed and continues to progress gradually. All existing treatment options are either cumbersome or invasive, presenting a significant unmet need for quality-of-life improvement for people with presbyopia.

About Orasis Pharmaceuticals

Orasis Pharmaceuticals is developing CSF-1, a corrective eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia as an alternative to reading glasses. By repurposing existing and well-studied molecules, CSF-1 is designed to be effective, safe, comfortable, and easy-to-use. Orasis is led by a collaborative team of industry executives and ophthalmologists with a diverse set of experiences in research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical drugs, as well as finance and business development. Orasis is funded by a diverse group of sophisticated and experienced life science and healthcare investors including the ophthalmology focused venture capital fund Visionary Ventures, Sequoia Capital, SBI (Japan) Innovation Fund, Bluestem Capital, LifeSci Venture Partners, Maverick Ventures Israel, and other private investors. Orasis is based in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit www.orasis-pharma.com and connect with us on LinkedIn: LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Madeline Joanis

+1 603-479-5267

mjoanis@lifescipublicrelations.com