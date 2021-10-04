California Teen being recognized as a STEM success

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan Honary, 13, believes that it is up to his generation to save the planet and it’s never too soon to start. The Newport Beach teen’s passion for STEM education and the environment is being recognized in a newly produced video by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, published on September 29, 2021.



In 2019, Ryan won the TCS Ignite Innovation Student Challenge for his AI-driven wildfire prevention system, which he developed after witnessing the devastation caused by the Camp Fire in 2018. This award motivated him to pursue a multi-year effort towards creating a solution to mitigate future disasters and help the environment and the animals being impacted by these disasters. He leveraged his various problem-solving skills learned over a ten-year period at The Pegasus School, where he has attended from Pre-K through 8th grade. Additionally, his science teacher at The Pegasus School , Julie Warren provided guidance throughout the process over a period of 2.5 years.

“As a science teacher, I’m particularly proud of Ryan and the things he has accomplished at such a young age. Science is a lot of trial and error - it can be very frustrating, but Ryan has incredible perseverance and determination, and has remained dedicated to developing a solution that could have a significant impact on our planet,” said Julie Warren, Ryan’s science teacher at The Pegasus School, who guided him over a two-year process as he developed his concept into a working system.

His success with the TCS Ignite Innovation Student Challenge in May of 2019 led him to enter the project into additional competitions, earning the Top 30 finalist position in the prestigious Broadcom MASTERS science competition, and resulting in a Naval Science Award, along with a recommendation to apply for an SBIR research grant from the Office of Naval Research. The startup his science project evolved into was dubbed SensoRy AI and earned Phase II funding from the ONR. At SensoRyAI, Ryan leads the environmental side of the company. He is currently working on expanding the capabilities of his sensor network to be able to PREDICT and PREVENT an environmental disaster BEFORE it happens (www.sensoryai.com).

Ryan is an advocate for increased access to STEM opportunities because of the proven long-term benefits it has for students, including establishing vital skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity. TCS partnership has been pivotal towards enabling Ryan to pursue this path.

“TCS is committed to building greater futures by connecting people to opportunities in the digital economy. Ignite My Future in School is focused on empowering teachers to integrate computational thinking into their classrooms, in any subject,” said Serene Gallegos Suero, Global Program Manager, TCS. “Technology and digital innovations will power the solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues, so we need to make sure teachers are equipped to support their students who really are the next-generation of global problem-solvers.”

Ryan hopes sharing his STEM success story will highlight the importance of early engagement and STEM educational opportunities.

“As a young activist, it has become clear to me that, sadly, previous generations haven’t treated climate issues as seriously as they should have,” said Ryan. “I believe that Environmental Engineering will be one of the most important fields of my generation and my hope is that students will be encouraged to pursue it and have the resources to do so.”

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

About Pegasus (https://www.thepegasusschool.org/)



Founded in 1984 by Dr. Laura Hathaway (1941 - 2009) the Pegasus school’s mission is to create an educational and nurturing community where it is safe for students to be smart; where academic challenges are matched by a thoughtful social and emotional embrace; and, where teachers provide a student-centered enriched curriculum to encourage students to pursue their passions and talents.

Over time, the school expanded its student body to 590 students, grade levels (pre-K through Grade 8), programs, and facilities.

