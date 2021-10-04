Cerence Wins Prestigious 2021 Automotive News PACE Award for Cerence Pay, its In-Car Payment Product

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it was named a 2021 Automotive News PACE Award winner for Cerence Pay, the company’s voice-powered, in-car commerce product. The prestigious award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance.



Cerence Pay utilizes AI and contextual knowledge to proactively engage drivers to conveniently pay for critical needs on the road – gas, parking, tolls, and more – providing a streamlined payment transaction from intent to biometric authentication to purchase. Going beyond a payment gateway or digital wallet, Cerence Pay is a modular product platform that allows drivers to make purchases on the fly using their voice and OEMs’ companion apps. This innovative Cerence product has transformed the in-car payment landscape through unmatched integration with the automotive assistant, increasing discoverability and usability for drivers, solving ongoing challenges and creating new revenue opportunities for OEMs.

“We are honored to receive a 2021 Automotive News PACE Award, a clear recognition of the importance of Cerence Pay for the connected car of the future,” said Richard Mack, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Cerence. “Cerence Pay is a true game-changer for in-car commerce, giving OEMs the ability to offer simple and streamlined payments deeply integrated with their in-car assistant experience.”

The 27th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA). The competition was open to suppliers that contribute products, processes, materials or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation. Cerence earned an Automotive News PACE Award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges, including a comprehensive written application and a virtual site visit.

For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and nearly 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

