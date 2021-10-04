Parexel Strengthens Clinical Data and Digital Services Offering with Key Appointment

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, today announced the appointment of Stephen Pyke as the company’s Executive Vice President, Clinical Data and Digital Services. In this newly created role, Pyke will lead and direct the operational execution and development of all facets of Parexel’s patient data strategy to differentiate the company as an industry leader in patient data insights.



“Steve brings more than 25 years of broad pharma industry experience to this pivotal new role,” said Sy Pretorius, MD, President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer at Parexel. “A biostatistician by training, his expertise will help us further align our strategy and focus on the patient. By bringing together our data capabilities across the organization under one umbrella, we will be able to drive greater efficiencies and insights and move innovations forward more quickly to benefit patients.”

Prior to joining Parexel, Pyke was Senior Vice President & Development Head, Digital Data & Analytics at GlaxoSmithKline where he led efforts to rapidly deliver a tech-enabled modernization and innovation program utilizing Agile ways of working, enabling better use of clinical data as well as productivity and efficiency gains to yield a step change in clinical trial cycle acceleration.

The new Clinical Data and Digital Services group combines Parexel’s existing Scientific Data Organization, Global Data Operations, Real-World Evidence and Scientific Data Technology functions. “By reimagining our data support infrastructure, Parexel is leading the way in developing and implementing a winning strategy to learn from every patient and every datapoint to bring the company’s patient data vision to life,” added Dr. Pretorius.

The pandemic placed into sharper focus the need to learn from every patient, irrespective of whether data is collected in a traditional, controlled clinical trial or in the real-world setting. The announcement of a strengthened clinical data and digital services strategy further demonstrates Parexel’s Patients-First focus and aligns well with current market opportunity to continue to innovate and evolve patient data solutions to help develop and deliver new therapies.

About Parexel

Parexel supports the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients. We provide services to help life sciences and biopharmaceutical clients everywhere transform scientific discoveries into new treatments. From decentralized clinical trials to regulatory consulting services to leveraging real world insights, our therapeutic, technical, and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. Parexel was named “Best Contract Research Organization” in December 2020 by an independent panel for Informa Pharma Intelligence. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Christine Rogers

Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1 984 900 6485

Christine.rogers@parexel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e507e7e2-5353-4418-a504-8898e28123ed