Tattooed Chef Now Available at Publix Super Markets

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant based foods, today announced six of its entrée bowls are available in approximately 1,200 Publix Super Markets (“Publix”) stores as of October 1, 2021. Publix is one of the largest food retailers in the U.S. and the availability of Tattooed Chef entrée bowls demonstrates the brand’s momentum and consumer demand.



The offerings now available at Publix include:

Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Bowl: Creamy cheddar cheese sauce over cauliflower florets topped with panko breadcrumbs (VEGETARIAN)

Plant Based Burrito Bowl: Cilantro rice mixed with riced cauliflower, plant based "beef," roasted corn, and black beans tossed in a jalapeno crema (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

Spicy Thai Bowl: Plant based chicken mixed with brown rice, riced cauliflower, carrots, red cabbage, red bell peppers and green onion in a spicy Thai peanut sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

Veggie Hemp Bowl: Sweet potatoes, kale, chickpeas, and hemp seeds served over riced cauliflower and red quinoa with a turmeric and almond butter dressing (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

Buddha Bowl: Sweet potatoes, kale, and chili coated chickpeas served over riced cauliflower with creamy tahini sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

Enchilada Bowl: A corn tortilla layered in-between riced cauliflower, black beans, and vegetables topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN)

“We are thrilled consumers can now access a variety of our entrée bowls at Publix, one of the largest supermarket chains in the U.S.,” said Sarah Galletti, Founder and the Tattooed Chef. “Tattooed Chef is revolutionizing the way consumers think about plant based food starting with the frozen aisle, and we are just getting started.”

These delicious bowls are available in the frozen section at Publix stores nationwide. They require a one-step preparation and are ready to eat within 6-7 minutes. Each product starts at $4.99 per bowl.

Sam Galletti, President and CEO of Tattooed Chef, added, “With the addition of Publix, Tattooed Chef products are now in more than 13,000 stores nationwide including Kroger, multiple divisions of Albertsons, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart, Costco, and Sam’s Club. We are successfully executing on our strategy to grow distribution, increase brand awareness, and continuously innovate our product offerings. We are excited for Tattooed Chef’s significant growth opportunity to transform plant based eating.”

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food and club stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com ​.

