Frontier Nursing University virtual event to focus on antiracism, quality improvement and substance use disorders

Versailles, KY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Midwifery Week is the first week of October, and Frontier Nursing University (FNU) is celebrating by hosting a virtual event, Empower 2021: Creating a Culture of Caring, from Oct. 4-7.

National Midwifery Week was created by the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) to celebrate and recognize midwives and midwife-led care. ACNM and its 6,500+ midwife members, physicians and women’s health organizations observe National Midwifery Week each year.

FNU’s virtual event offers five free sessions presented by FNU faculty and alumni on the latest practices and topics influencing nurse-midwifery care and includes a continuing education opportunity:





Creating a Culture of Innovative Quality Improvement

Monday, Oct. 4 at 6 - 7 p.m. EDT

Moderated by FNU Associate Professor Dr. Tia Andrighetti and co-presented by FNU faculty members Dr. Tanya Belcheff, Donna Barisich, Dr. Lisa Huckaby, Dr. Maria Mock, Dr. Eileen Thrower and Vicki Burslem.

Births can be unpredictable and midwives need to be prepared for rare events that can have harmful effects for clients. In order to keep these skills honed, nurse-midwives need to practice reacting in the moment to complications. This session will include a birth complications simulation and participants will spend time working with peers to tailor the simulation to their birth settings.

Free Continuing Education (CE) Session – Creating a Culture of Respectful Care for Pregnant and Postpartum People with Substance Use Disorders

Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 - 8 p.m. EDT

Presented by FNU alumnus Dr. Daisy Goodman.

This interactive session will explore key elements, implementation guidance, and metrics associated with the 2021 revision of the Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health (AIM) Care of Pregnant and Postpartum People with Substance Use Disorders Patient Safety Bundle.

Creating a Culture of Impact: Stories of Community Quality Improvement – Alumni & Faculty Panel

Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 6 - 7 p.m. EDT

Moderated by FNU Assistant Professor and ACNM President Dr. Cathy Collins-Fulea. The panel will include FNU faculty members and alumni: Dr. Melva Craft-Blacksheare, Dr. Minyon Outlaw, Dr. Dee Polito, Dr. Ana Verzone, Dr. Shaughanassee Vines and Dr. Kate Woeber.

Dr. Collins-Fulea will moderate this panel presentation in collaboration with FNU’s IHI Open School Chapter. Participants will hear stories of FNU's mission in action through visual storytelling as nurse-midwifery alumni and faculty share their community projects and initiatives for serving diverse, rural and underserved populations.

Creating a Culture of Antiracism

Thursday, Oct. 7 at 5 - 6 p.m. EDT

Presented by FNU Assistant Professor Dr. Charlotte Morris.

During this educational session, Dr. Morris will inspire participants to take action and implement change in their practice or work environment to build a culture that is inclusive and caring for all.





Nurse-Midwifery Program Q&A – Creating a Culture of Community

Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6 - 7 p.m. EDT

Presented by FNU faculty members Dr. Jeneen Lomax and Dr. Eileen Thrower.

This session is for those considering becoming a nurse-midwife. Participants will learn about FNU’s nurse-midwifery education program and hear from current midwifery students about their experience. Presenters will also discuss the joys and challenges of life as a midwife.





The theme of this year’s virtual event, Empower 2021: Creating a Culture of Caring, acknowledges Frontier Nursing University’s culture of caring which is built on five main elements: professionalism, inclusivity, respect, positive communication and mutual support. Students, alumni, faculty, staff, donors and others in the FNU community embrace this culture to fulfill their full potential, both individually and collectively, exemplifying the caring behaviors they hope to bring to the broader healthcare system.



Frontier Nursing University has more than 80 years of experience in delivering graduate nursing and midwifery programs. This is the seventh consecutive year FNU has hosted a virtual event in support of National Midwifery Week.



Those interested in participating in Empower 2021: Creating a Culture of Caring, sponsored by Southern Cross Insurance Solutions, are asked to register at Frontier.edu/MidwiferyWeek.





About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of FNU is to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education to prepare competent, entrepreneurial, ethical, and compassionate leaders in primary care to serve all individuals with an emphasis on women and families in diverse, rural, and underserved populations. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student’s home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), or Post-Graduate Certificates. In 2021, Frontier was named a “Great College to Work For” by the Great Colleges to Work For® program. To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu.

