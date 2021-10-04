Microlab Selected to Provide Ultra-Wideband Solutions that Enable 5G Network Capacity Expansion at SoFi Stadium

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) announced its Microlab brand has once again been selected to provide ultra-wideband solutions to support the expansion of SoFi Stadium’s cellular network, enabling increased capacity and 5G network densification. Microlab solutions were specifically selected due to superior capabilities in addressing evolving wireless requirements, ensuring the deployment of future-proof networks that can support new 5G services now and in the future.



Building upon the previous integration of Microlab’s ultra-wideband solutions at SoFi Stadium to provide optimized wireless coverage and capacity from the outset, the venue must now augment the network in preparation to hold large events with at-capacity crowds. Events of this magnitude must deliver a seamless 5G experience to an increased number of fans. Microlab solutions will be key in realizing this ambitious network expansion effort to enable cutting-edge 5G connectivity when the venue is at its maximum occupancy and under the most extreme wireless demands.

“As fans return to stadiums across the country, we are proud to extend our leading ultra-wideband solutions and provide next-generation wireless connectivity at SoFi Stadium,” says Walt Strickler, VP of Product Management. “Our focus on delivering products that accelerate 5G network deployments and guarantees optimal network performance is relied upon by our customers to build a robust cellular network for improved fan experiences.”

Ultra-wideband solutions from Microlab address the needs of today as well as tomorrow, providing the flexibility to adapt to changes in 5G FR1 allocated, licensed, and shared-use frequency bands. Avoiding resource-intensive field upgrades while still delivering ideal 5G performance, the Microlab ultra-wideband product portfolio includes readily available solutions such as combiners, filters, cables, power dividers, terminations, tappers, and couplers. This broad product range, combined with future-ready flexibility, enables major venues like SoFi Stadium to deploy enduring cellular networks that can realize the 5G experience for substantial audience sizes.

