Enphase Energy Expands into Italy

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced it has further strengthened its presence in the European residential solar market with its expansion into Italy. Enphase will provide the IQ 7™ family of microinverters to residential installers across Italy.



The Enphase microinverter systems for Italy include the IQ 7 family of microinverters, the Q-Relay™ safety devices, and the Enphase Envoy™ communications gateways, which connect Enphase systems to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy. The Enphase microinverter systems meet Italy’s stringent regulatory requirement (CEI 0-21).



“I was very curious to install an Enphase IQ 7 microinverter system, and as soon as I had the chance, I was pleased with its ease and speed of installation,” said Fabrizio Porta, chief operating officer and co-founder of Element Energia. “The system’s installation, connection, and commissioning are simple and intuitive. The product lives up to my expectations and will make my residential solar offerings even more attractive.”

“I am very impressed with the performance of Enphase microinverter systems, and our customers have been very satisfied,” said Matteo Zantomio, CEO of Global Solar. “Maximizing the yield from photovoltaic (PV) systems is my priority in order to help my customers attain energy independence. I am pleased to be working with Enphase as it offers a future proof and scalable solar system design that is easy to install and offers excellent performance and reliability.”

The IQ 7 family of microinverters, which includes IQ 7, IQ 7+™, IQ 7A™, and IQ 7X™, leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than an aggregated one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and cold. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

“We are proud to announce our expansion into Italy,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "The country’s quality-oriented solar market is rapidly growing, and we are pleased to provide residential solar customers with our compelling IQ 7 family of microinverters, which offer unparalleled safety, simplicity, reliability, and 24/7 customer support.”

"Italian customers are smart and demanding when it comes to their solar purchases, recognizing the importance of investing in first-rate high performing solar for their increasing domestic energy needs", said Valentino Gatti, CEO of VIP Energy. "We truly believe the Maxeon 5 AC module creates a paradigm shift in the performance of solar energy, consistently raising the bar for quality, reliability, and durability. This innovative concept maximizes the energy production, providing a compelling solution for the Italian residential solar market. We are delighted to offer Maxeon 5 AC Modules to our customers.”

The products are available in Italy through distribution partnership with AS Solar>AmarA, Coenergia, and VPSolar, a Maxeon distributor. For more information on Enphase Energy distributors in Italy, please visit the Enphase Energy website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 36 million microinverters, and approximately 1.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, IQ 7, Q-Relay, IQ 7+, IQ 7A, IQ 7X, Envoy, Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products; our customer service operations; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy, Inc.

press@enphaseenergy.com



