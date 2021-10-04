Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021

ORLANDO, FL., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announced that Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM, will be present on behalf of the Company at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference taking place October 12-14, 2021, in-person at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Bel Air in Los Angeles, California.



Hosted by SRAX, the October LD Micro Main Event is one of the most influential conferences in the small and microcap space featuring roughly 150 companies.

Management is scheduled to host a presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

LD Micro Main Event

Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time) - Track 2

Webcast: https://me21.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information on the LD Micro Main Event, please contact the appropriate conference representative.

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over five million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (the Company) is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, selling direct to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience, food, and drug stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal level while offering green waste solutions to large and small-scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. Its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country. To learn more, please visit https://mulchmfg.com or feel free to visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel.

The Company plans to expand operations via organic growth and strategic acquisition, leveraging combined synergies and economies of scale.

