Finisar Australia Releases the World’s First Flexgrid® Twin 1x48 Wavelength Selective Switch

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finisar Australia today introduced the world’s first twin 1x48 wavelength-selective switch (WSS) for use in next-generation reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) communication networks.



An extension of Finisar Australia’s popular twin liquid-crystal on silicon (LCoS) platform, the Flexgrid® 2x1x48 WSS features significantly more ports than previously available from Finisar Australia or from any other WSS supplier today. This latest addition to the Finisar WSS portfolio offers expanded flexibility for next-generation ROADM deployments through additional add-drop ports in a compact, high-performance WSS.

The Flexgrid® 2x1x48 WSS is the newest in Finisar’s extensive collection of WSS innovations, comprising the world’s first LCoS WSS in 2006, the world’s first flexible-grid WSS in 2010, the world’s first 1x20 WSS in 2011, the world’s first 6 THz WSS in 2019, the world’s first quad WSS in 2020, and the world’s first C+L WSS in 2020.

Upon request, customized variants of the Flexgrid® 2x1x48 WSS can support even more ports. The initial release operates over the standard C-band, and future releases will support the advanced C+L-band operating range that Finisar Australia is already featuring in other products. As with all of Finisar’s Flexgrid® WSS products, all variants of the Flexgrid® 2x1x48 WSS support any channel width, from legacy fixed 50/100 GHz to arbitrary customer-controllable channels, using ITU-compliant Flexgrid® technology.

Samples of the Flexgrid® 2x1x48 WSS are available now. Please contact Finisar Australia for more details at www.finisarwss.com.

Building on the extensive LCoS WSS experience gained from over 10 billion operating hours in the field, Finisar Australia continues to innovate with exciting new LCoS WSS platforms and products that enable new applications for our customers worldwide.

About Finisar Australia

Finisar Australia provides world-class wavelength-selective switch (WSS) products to leading networking equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit finisarwss.com.