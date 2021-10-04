NKMax Announces SNK01 Abstract Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2021 Annual Meeting

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKMax, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body's immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that an abstract highlighting key data from a Phase I SNK01 study in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) has been accepted for presentation at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held November 10 – 14, 2021, in Washington, D.C.



Poster Presentation

Title: Phase I/IIa randomized trial evaluating safety and efficacy of SNK01 plus Pembrolizumab in patients with Stage IV Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) who have failed first-line platinum-based therapy

Abstract: #1010

Poster Presentation Date and Time: November 10, 2021 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm EST

The poster presentation will disclose final data from the Phase I/IIa SNK01 (autologous ex-vivo activated & expanded cytotoxic NK Cells) + pembrolizumab clinical trial conducted in patients with NSCLC.

Abstracts will be available for viewing on the SITC Annual Meeting website on November 9, 2021 at 8:00 am EST. www.sitcancer.org/2021

About NKMax

NKMax Co. Ltd and its subsidiary U.S. company NKGen Biotech are clinical stage biotechnology companies dedicated to restoring and enhancing overall immune integrity. Our proprietary natural killer cell expansion and activation technology achieves infinite-fold natural killer cell expansion with greatly enhanced cytotoxicity across our autologous and allogenic products which are all derived from peripheral blood. Our first in class autologous product, SNK01, is currently in a Phase I clinical trial in advanced refractory solid tumors and has completed a Phase I/IIa combination trial with pembrolizumab in Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. We have also added another cohort of SNK01 in combination with pembrolizumab or avelumab in refractive PD-L1 positive or PD-L1 negative solid tumors and are planning to initiate a Phase 1 combination trial of SNK01 and AFM24 in EGFR-positive solid tumors. Our companies and their commercially licensed cGMP facilities are located in Seongnam South Korea and Santa Ana, California, USA.

Contact:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

949-396-6830

dchua@nkgenbiotech.com