Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC Receives 3 Expertise.com Awards

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nevada law firm of Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, is pleased to announce it received three different recognitions by Expertise.com:

Expertise.com uses a specific selection and research process to identify the top skilled professionals in 200 industries in some of the top U.S. cities. The site aims to provide easy connections for consumers with the most qualified professionals in their areas and unique needs.

The selection process begins with a broader pool of professionals active in a certain service category, such as "car accident lawyers" or "workers' compensation attorneys." Expertise.com has tools to analyze data and verify the standing of each professional in the community.

They then use proprietary software to score each professional regarding different criteria:

Qualifications and establishment in the industry based on accreditation, licensure, and other awards and recognitions

Engagement with clients, including responsiveness and availability to take on new clients

Experience and education that demonstrates a professional is a master of their craft

A strong reputation for success based on recommendations from satisfied clients

A dedication to professionalism and providing the highest quality service to clients

Expertise.com then hand-picks the best professionals in each field from the top scorers. The site then publishes detailed descriptions for each professional for consumers to review and consider, and many consumers use this guide to select service professionals.

Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, is a full-service personal injury and workers' compensation law firm serving the Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno areas. The firm handles cases involving car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, other vehicle accidents, slip and falls, defective products, workplace injuries, and more. Since 2004, the legal team obtained more than $165 million in compensation for injured clients, and the firm's selection by Expertise.com illustrates their commitment to excellence.

The firm has offices in Henderson, Summerlin, downtown Las Vegas, and Reno to best serve injured clients. Anyone who suffered a serious injury in an accident and wants to know their legal rights should not wait to contact Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC . The team offers no-cost, no-obligation case evaluations to accident victims.

###



For more information about the firm's awards and services, call Joe Benson at Benson & Bingham at (702) 382-9797 or email us at info@bensonbingham.com .

Related Images











Image 1: Award-winning Las Vegas firm of Benson & Bingham





Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC is a law firm that serves the Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno areas.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment