Enlivex Announces the Peer-Reviewed Publication in Frontiers in Immunology of Clinical Data from Phase Ib Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Patients with Sepsis

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of clinical data from the Company’s Phase Ib sepsis trial in Frontiers in Immunology, a leading journal in its field publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research articles. The paper , entitled “Apoptotic Cells for Therapeutic Use in Cytokine Storm Associated With Sepsis – A Phase Ib Clinical Trial” was published in collaboration with researchers at Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and The Wohl Institute for Translational Medicine.

Data presented in the paper compared 10 patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with sepsis who were treated with AllocetraTM plus standard-of-care with 37 matched controls with sepsis who received only standard-of-care treatment at the same hospital from 2014-2019. Control patients were matched by age, gender, severity of the septic condition reflected by Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score, and infection source. The clinical trial was conducted at Hadassah Medical Center, which is one of the largest and most prestigious hospitals in Israel.

“We believe that this peer-reviewed publication provides important external validation for AllocetraTM and its broadly applicable mechanism of action (MOA) in bacterial systemic infections ,” said Prof. Dror Mevorach, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Enlivex and lead author of the study. “Compared to matched controls, patients with severe sepsis treated with AllocetraTM experienced substantial improvements in state of organ failure, duration of ICU stay, and mortality. Exploratory analyses suggest that these improvements were due to Allocetra’s ability to resolve heterogenous cytokine storms by reprogramming macrophages through the modulation of multiple immune pathways. We believe this immunotherapeutic MOA positions AllocetraTM to address critical unmet needs not only in sepsis, which currently has no specific pharmacologic treatments, but also in other conditions linked to non-homeostatic macrophages such as cancer and acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19.”

Key data and conclusions from the paper include:

Allocetra-treated patients (N=10) had a mortality rate of 0% at the end of the study’s 28-day follow-up period compared to a mortality rate of 27% in matched historical controls (N=37).

Allocetra-treated patients exhibited rapid resolution of organ dysfunction and had significantly shorter ICU stays compared to matched controls (p < 0.0001).

All patients had elevated pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines, chemokines, and additional immune modulators that steadily decreased following Allocetra TM treatment.

treatment. No serious related adverse events or definite treatment-related adverse events were reported with AllocetraTM treatment.

AllocetraTM is currently being evaluated in patients with pneumonia-associated sepsis in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial and in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome in a separate randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial. Top-line data from both trials are expected in the second quarter of 2022.

ABOUT THE PHASE Ib SEPSIS STUDY

The aim of this study was to determine the safety, tolerability and efficacy of AllocetraTM in subjects admitted to the ICU with sepsis. AllocetraTM (140 x 106 cells/kg) was administered in either a single dose to 6 patients at day 1 or in two doses to 4 additional patients at days 1 and 3. Patients were followed for 28 days. The study subjects were also compared to historical controls hospitalized in the ICU, matched by age, gender, SOFA score, and infection source.

ABOUT ALLOCETRATM

AllocetraTM is being developed as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19 and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, AllocetraTM has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as “unmet medical needs”, as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with leading therapeutic agents.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.



