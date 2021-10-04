Fictiv Announces Go-To-Market Trifecta to Accelerate Growth of its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fictiv today announced the addition of three senior manufacturing and technology leaders with decades of combined experience to its management team. Joanne Moretti has been named Chief Revenue Officer for the company, responsible for global revenue operations. Bryan Painter and Mark Skoog join Moretti as VP of Global Enterprise Solution Sales and VP of Marketing respectively.



Moretti brings decades of experience leading enterprise sales and marketing teams at blue-chip enterprise organizations, including Jabil, Dell, HP, CA Technologies. As a former go-to-market adviser and current Board Member for Fictiv, she comes well versed in the company's growth strategy, capabilities and target markets. Painter joins Fictiv from Markforged where he served as Vice President of the Americas and Skoog comes to Fictiv from Stratasys where he was Vice President of Marketing.

Having already delivered more than 16 million manufactured parts on-demand to its vast customer base, in half the time and at a fraction of the cost compared with traditional suppliers, Fictiv will look to these three additions to accelerate its rapid pace of growth, specifically for its recently-announced enterprise solution .

This trio's combined appreciation and experience in software-enabled manufacturing uniquely positions Fictiv to unlock even greater value from its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem. Together, and with the broader Fictiv team, they will help customers solve pressing challenges across the entire product lifecycle, from product development and introduction, to tooling, to after-market operations.

“I am excited to be back at Fictiv at this pivotal growth stage for the company,” said Moretti. “Over the last year, the need for agile, digitally-supported supply chains has only grown more urgent, especially amongst original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across a variety of key industries. Fictiv’s on-demand, sustainable solution is perfectly matched to this need, and I am eager to help deliver on its transformational promise.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Joanne back to Fictiv, and to add Bryan and Mark to our fast-growing team,” said Dave Evans, CEO and co-founder of Fictiv. “The launch of Fictiv Enterprise has introduced speed, agility and cost efficiencies to a new breed of customer, and created a surge in demand for our capabilities. We are energized by their joining the team as we continue to revolutionize the world of manufacturing.”

Painter brings over two decades of experience in sales and revenue growth to Fictiv. Most recently, he had responsibility for the P&L of the Americas Region for Markforged, a global leader in additive manufacturing. At Fictiv, Painter will lead the Global Enterprise Solutions team, introducing enterprise clients to Fictiv’s Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem so that they can reduce cycle times by as much as 70% and increase revenue potential for new products.

Skoog has more than 15 years experience as a global marketing leader with extensive experience directing the execution of targeted marketing strategies to scale new customer acquisition. Most recently he oversaw implementation of brand positioning, external communication, and go-to-market strategies for Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, an on-demand parts subsidiary of the global leader in 3D printing technology. At Fictiv, Skoog will lead the growing marketing team.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem that rapidly delivers custom mechanical parts on-demand to help teams accelerate new product innovation. Its quality-driven ecosystem delivers unprecedented manufacturing agility and speed through a digital quote-to-order platform, highly vetted and managed global partner network, and team of manufacturing experts that manage programs and inspect quality every step of the way. Different from traditional contract manufacturers, Fictiv’s operations are built around a digital core that leverages proprietary AI algorithms to deliver instant pricing, design for manufacturability feedback, and production transparency. Fictiv’s portfolio of optimized manufacturing services includes 3D printing, CNC machining, urethane casting, and injection molding. Over the last seven years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 16M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster. www.fictiv.com.

