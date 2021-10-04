Buying Crypto with the Lowest Fees Utilizing Simplex On 2local Exchange

DRIEBERGEN-RIJSENBURG, NETHERLANDS, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buying cryptocurrencies can still be a problem. Some mainstream players offer a crypto/fiat gateway, but they are highly expensive and still very centralized. Plus, they do not offer you anonymity or security in transactions. They can be hacked as they do not run on a blockchain. However, not everything is as bad as it seems. 2local has formed a partnership with Simplex.com to help facilitate buying crypto on 2local native HeX hybrid fiat/crypto exchange. With the fees that are the lowest in the industry, the partnership between 2local and Simplex offers 2local users to transact in crypto in a hassle-free way.



2local formed the partnership with Simplex was announced back in April. That helped 2local get listed on Bitrue exchange which just became under the 15th top exchanges on CoinmarketCap with a reliable and trouble-free way to buy and sell 2local coins. As has already been stated, it is a goal of 2local to be listed on more exchanges and Tier 1 ones included. It will be reflected on the roadmap in the nearest future.

Why is Simplex special?

Simplex is an authorized financial organization that enables its massive network of partners to use the most extensive range of payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, SWIFT, SEPA, and many more! Simplex gives power to its partners to provide a framework for people to trade digital assets on numerous online platforms, plus crypto exchanges.

Benefits of using Simplex:

Non-existent risks, zero rolling reserves, no security incidents

Top conversion rates, manifold acquiring solutions

Empowering the purchase of 45+ cryptocurrencies by means of Simplex’s network of multiple partners.





Moreover, the Simplex crew is working hard to make crypto adoption a reality. For this reason, they regularly add extra currencies on top of the 50 fiat currencies they have now.

Simplex has created Innovative solutions which guarantee 100% fraud less transactions for users and online platforms. The company also adopted a zero-chargeback guarantee, which is vital for everyone, especially businesses transacting online.

Advantages of the partnership between 2local and Simplex

Partnering with Simplex has given 2local the opportunity to offer the users an excellent payment method to buy and sell various tokens on various exchanges. For example, you can buy and sell the following tokens: BAKE, BAT, BNB, BUSD, BTC, CAKE, DODGE, DOT, EOS, ETH, LTC, TRX, TUSD, UNI, USDC, USDT, USDT (TRX20), WBTC, XDC, XLM, and XRP. Similarly, users can swap BNB, BUSD, CAKE, ECOIN, ETH, UNI to 2LC.

On top of that, a partnership with Simplex will help 2local have their tokens listed on the biggest and most liquid Tier 1 exchanges (such as Binance, Bittrex, Coinbase, KuCoin, etc.) with a secure and hassle-free way to buy and sell 2local coins. Being listed on more exchanges and Tier 1 ones is on the roadmap of 2local, and the milestone will be achieved sooner rather than later.

Want to buy and sell tokens with the lowest costs possible?

If you want to trade the high potential 2LC token at the lowest available costs, participate in yield farms and earn passive income, join 2local right away, enjoy the available benefits and the ones that are coming.

Media contact

Company: 2local

Contact: Antony Chang

Telephone: +31 6 22464281

E-mail: info@2local.io

Website: https://2local.io/

Source Link