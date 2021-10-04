Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September 2021

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today published unaudited bitcoin (“BTC”) production and miner installation updates for September 2021 and announced a new $100 million revolving line of credit (“RLOC”) with Silvergate Bank, a leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry.

Corporate Highlights as of October 1, 2021



Produced 1,252.4 new minted bitcoins during Q3 2021, increasing production by 91% quarter-over-quarter

Produced 340.6 new minted bitcoins during September 2021, increasing total bitcoin holdings to approximately 7,035 with a fair market value of approximately $336.3 million

Cash on hand was approximately $32.9 million and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was approximately $369.1 million

Received approximately 26,960 top-tier ASIC miners from Bitmain year to date with an additional 8,459 ASIC miners currently in transit

Existing mining fleet consists of 25,272 active miners producing approximately 2.7 EH/s

Successfully added DMG Blockchain to MaraPool

On October 1, 2021, obtained a $100 million revolving line of credit, secured by bitcoin and USD, with Silvergate Bank



Bitcoin Production Update

As of October 1, 2021, Marathon’s mining fleet has produced approximately 2,098 newly minted bitcoins during 2021. By month, the Company’s bitcoin production was as follows:

As a result, Marathon currently holds approximately 7,035 BTC, including the 4,812.66 BTC the Company purchased in January 2021 for an average price of $31,168 per BTC. On October 1, 2021, the fair market value of one bitcoin was approximately $47,798, implying that the approximate fair market value of Marathon’s current bitcoin holdings is approximately $336.3 million.

Miner Installations and Hash Rate Growth

As of October 1, 2021, Bitmain has delivered approximately 26,960 top-tier ASIC miners to the Company’s mining facility in Hardin, MT. In September, global logistics issues began to impact shipments, elongate delivery times, and affect the original deployment schedule of miners. While deliveries of miners may continue to fluctuate in the near-term, based on current estimates, the Company still anticipates all previously purchased miners to be delivered by mid-2022. At that time, the Company’s mining fleet is expected to consist of approximately 133,000 miners, generating approximately 13.3 EH/s.

Commercial Line of Credit with Silvergate Bank

On October 1, 2021, Marathon secured a $100 million revolving line of credit with Silvergate Bank, which is a leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry. Under the terms of the agreement, Marathon may utilize the RLOC for general corporate purposes related to the Company’s bitcoin mining business, including but not limited to, the acquisition of bitcoin mining equipment. The RLOC, which is secured by bitcoin and USD, will be initially available for one year and may be renewed annually by agreement between Silvergate Bank and Marathon.

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter, we increased our bitcoin production by 91% quarter-over-quarter to 1,252 BTC, which increased our total bitcoin holdings to approximately 7,035 BTC,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “Our September production figures were impacted by a material increase in the total network’s hash rate, the ‘luck’ factor inherent in bitcoin mining, and two days of scheduled downtime at the Hardin power plant. While some amount of downtime and ‘luck’ will always be present in bitcoin mining, affecting results in the near-term, we believe our production will become more stable over time as we continue to bring new miners online and achieve greater scale.

“Bitmain continues to produce miners at a rate consistent with our expectations, but global logistics issues have begun to complicate the shipping process and elongate deliveries. While the rate at which we receive miners has fluctuated and may continue to do so in the near-term, we remain optimistic that we are well positioned to scale our hash rate to 13.3 EH/s by the middle of 2022.

“Due to Marathon’s positive track record, our growth trajectory, our position as one of the largest holders of bitcoin among publicly traded companies in the U.S., and the broader maturation of our industry, we were able to obtain a $100 million revolving line of credit with Silvergate Bank, which is secured by our bitcoin holdings and USD. This instrument is consistent with our strategy to focus on agility as it enhances our ability to act opportunistically and in a manner that is efficient for both our business and our shareholders. By having this line of credit in place, we believe Marathon is better positioned to continue growing over the coming quarters.”

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.