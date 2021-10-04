HP Inc. Completes Acquisition of Teradici

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Teradici Corporation, a global innovator in remote computing software that enables users to securely access high-performance computing from any PC, Chromebook, or tablet.

The acquisition will enhance HP’s capabilities in the Personal Systems category by delivering new compute models and software-enabled digital services tailored for hybrid work.

“This deal supports our broader strategy to innovate at the heart of hybrid by creating new computing experiences, services and subscriptions that meet changing customer needs and drive profitable growth,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We are delighted to officially welcome the incredibly talented Teradici team to HP.”

The acquisition enables HP to enhance its remote services and solutions by offering customers a single subscription to Teradici Cloud Access Software and ZCentral Remote Boost. The integrated subscription will be available for purchase by the end of the calendar year.

