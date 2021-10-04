Milestone Scientific Approved as Vendor to Supply CompuFlo® Epidural/ CathCheck™ Verification System Across Florida’s Memorial Heathcare System

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today reported that Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., has begun the use of the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument. Memorial Regional Hospital is the flagship facility of the healthcare system and is one of the largest hospitals in Florida. Additionally, Milestone has received approval to eventually supply its CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System disposables across Memorial Healthcare System network of hospitals, which also includes Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.



Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are excited to receive this approval for use of our CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System disposables within Memorial Regional Hospital. This approval follows extensive due diligence of our instrument within the hospital system. The validation of our system by this prestigious and renowned hospital system is most rewarding and beneficial to us at Milestone Scientific. This latest approval is a direct result of our new sales force expansion initiatives, and I’m encouraged by the growth of our sales pipeline and potential near-term opportunities.”

The clinical and safety benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification Systems are backed by extensive published clinical data demonstrating significant reductions in epidural punctures, as well as complication rates, and contribute to a significant savings of time on the part of anesthesiologists.

Professor G. Capogna, anesthesiologist, author of the book entitled “Epidural Technique in Obstetric Analgesia” and member of the Scientific Advisory Board of Milestone Scientific, stated in his recent book: “Among new techniques, continuous real-time pressure-sensing technology is the only one that has been successfully validated and used in an adequate number of patients and that therefore may be considered as a new, promising technology with the potential of becoming the future standard for the epidural technique.”

The CompuFlo Epidural Instrument has the potential to significantly reduce costs associated with morbidity, providing a direct economic benefit to healthcare institutions. Similarly, the CathCheck Verification System technology has the potential to transform the monitoring of catheter placement following an epidural procedure by confirming the placement of a catheter within two minutes, versus the 20 to 40 minutes using conventional methods.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.



