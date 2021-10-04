Futurpreneur to Grant $80,000 to Young Entrepreneurs Through Second Annual RBC Rock My Business Startup Awards

English French

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following remarkable success, Futurpreneur’s RBC Rock My Business Startup Awards are back for another year, providing eight emerging Canadian entrepreneurs with $10,000 each in funding to jump-start their dream business. The Awards, which saw over 160 applications in 2021, are available to anyone who participates in Futurpreneur’s free digital Rock My Business workshop series, which aims to equip participants with the tools they need to launch their business successfully.



As Canada’s only national, non-profit organization providing financing, mentorship and resources to young aspiring entrepreneurs, Futurpreneur has always been committed to fostering a diverse and equitable environment for entrepreneurs from every background. As such, this year’s eight awards of $10,000 each will be offered to the following eligible participants:

Five Youth Entrepreneur Awards for entrepreneurs aged 18-29

One Emerging Entrepreneur Award for an entrepreneur aged 30-39

One Emerging Black Entrepreneur Award for a Black entrepreneur aged 18-39

*New this year* One Emerging Indigenous Entrepreneur Award for an Indigenous entrepreneur aged 18-39

“We are thrilled to be partnering with RBC once again to provide eight outstanding entrepreneurs with a head start on their business journey,” says Karen Greve Young, Chief Executive Officer, Futurpreneur. “Our expanded digital Rock My Business workshop series continues to be our most in-demand pre-launch program. We hope the Awards provide extra incentive for young entrepreneurs from across the country to take advantage of this free resource and use it to build their dream business.”

Futurpreneur strives to provide multiple avenues to support young entrepreneurs and help them find success. The Rock My Business workshop series, which includes business coaching from entrepreneurs in residence, helps participants develop a successful business plan and cash flow projection, as well as learn what it takes to make a business viable. Since the pandemic, these workshops have been adapted to a digital format, allowing for increased participation across Canada.

Since 2017, the quarterly Rock My Business workshop series has been funded by the RBC Foundation in support of RBC Future Launch , a 10-year, $500 million commitment to empower Canadian youth for the jobs of tomorrow. For the past year, the series has engaged over three thousand young, aspiring entrepreneurs throughout Canada, providing them with the tools and skills needed to set up their business ideas for success.

“RBC is pleased to support a program that rewards and recognizes young Canadian entrepreneurs for their achievements,” said Mark Beckles, Vice President, Social Impact & Innovation at RBC. “Last year’s recipients included a diverse group of passionate individuals innovating in a variety of consumer markets – from 3D printing to sustainable household products – and I know this year’s award-winners will be just as innovative and deserving.”

To sign up for the next available workshops, participants can head to the Rock My Business webpage. To apply for one of the RBC Rock My Business Startup Awards, participants who attend both the Rock My Business Plan and Rock My Cash Flow workshops before the end of May 2022 will need to prepare, refine and submit their completed business plans and cash flow projections by the end of May 2022. The award recipients will be announced in August 2022.

ABOUT FUTURPRENEUR CANADA

Futurpreneur Canada has been fuelling the entrepreneurial passions of enterprising young Canadians for over 25 years. We are the only national, non-profit organization that provides financing, mentorship and resources to aspiring business owners aged 18-39. More than 14,400 young Canadian entrepreneurs, spanning every province and territory, have successfully launched their business with Futurpreneur’s support. Their main street businesses help drive Canada’s inclusive economic prosperity in communities from coast to coast to coast. Futurpreneur is a founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance, the Canadian member of Youth Business International, and the Canadian host of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

www.futurpreneur.ca | Facebook: Futurpreneur | Twitter: @Futurpreneur

ABOUT THE ROCK MY BUSINESS WORKSHOP SERIES

Futurpreneur and RBC Future Launch proudly present Rock My Business, a free, virtual, three-part workshop series that will help you develop your idea, get started on your business plan and create a viable cash flow for your business – all while connecting with like-minded entrepreneurs in your community and across Canada. If you’re aged 18-39 and need direction to develop your business idea, have a strong business idea OR recently launched a small business that you’d like to grow, register today for our next series of workshops. Participants who complete at least two of the workshops are eligible to receive one-on-one coaching for free from our Entrepreneurs in Residence, helping you strengthen your idea and business plan further.

