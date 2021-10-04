Fogo de Chão Debuts Bone-in Beef Shank at Brunch, Marks the Start of the Holiday Season with New Offerings

Bone-in Beef Shank Added to Brunch Menu (Available for a Limited Time), Followed by the Return of Thanksgiving and Seasonal Holiday Offerings

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally-renowned steakhouse Fogo de Chão is set to deliver joy this holiday season with indulgent, new offerings available at restaurants nationwide.

Available for a limited time starting October 9th (and exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays), a new Bone-in Beef Shank will make Fogo’s Brazilian Brunch an unforgettable experience this winter. Slow-cooked for 12 hours until fall-off-the-bone tender, guests can enjoy the rich flavors of this new brunch offering from open – 2:00 p.m. on weekends through the end of the year. Seasonal Market Table offerings will enhance any brunch, lunch or dinner experience, including Seasonal Hummus topped with roasted butternut squash, pomegranate and feta, plus a vegan Butternut and Sweet Potato Soup blended with winter spices and coconut milk.

Guests looking to elevate their holiday even further can enjoy Fogo’s wide-variety of Indulgent Cuts, including the 20-ounce Wagyu New York Strip, 24-ounce Wagyu Ribeye or 36-ounce Dry-aged Tomahawk Ribeye. All three cuts, as well as a Chilled Lobster and Shrimp and Seafood Tower can be added to any Fogo experience a la carte and perfectly complement Fogo’s tender lamb chops, filet mignon and other cuts available year-round as part of the Full Churrasco Experience.

“The holiday season brings friends and family together to celebrate new and old traditions,” said Barry McGowan Chief Executive Officer at Fogo. “At Fogo, we understand the importance of igniting fire and joy during every occasion, which is why we introduced the new Bone-in Beef Shank to our menu. Whether you’re dining in restaurant or enjoying our holiday To-Go options with loved ones, Fogo invites guests to discover something new this season. ”

On Thanksgiving Day, guests will discover both new and traditional holiday staples with the Full Churrasco Experience including roasted turkey and au jus, sweet potato casserole, Brazilian sausage and apple dressing as well as cranberry relish. Guests can also pick up a Brazilian-inspired Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go* that serves up to six people and includes the same holiday staples offered in-restaurant, alongside warm pão de queijo, sautéed asparagus and Cocoa fudge brownies with chocolate ganache for dessert. Fogo’s Founders Trilogy Wine Box also returns beginning Nov. 1 for purchase in-restaurant or To-Go where available, which includes three bottles of South American red wine created in honor of Fogo’s founders (Eulila, Jorjão and O’Leão) and a dining card with $25 off two full churrascos – all for $89.

For special gatherings all season long, Fogo de Chão offers an array of private dining packages and catering options perfect for every size and occasion. Available for pick-up or delivery, all catering orders are hot and ready to serve upon arrival, making it easy to focus on friends, family and colleagues during holiday celebrations.

Additionally, 2021 holiday hours at Fogo de Chão throughout November and December are as follows:

Thanksgiving Day: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.



For more information about Fogo de Chão, its holiday offerings or to make dining reservations, please visit Fogo.com.

*Fogo de Chão’s Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go is pre-cooked and ready to reheat at home. Available for pre-orders beginning November 8 by visiting your local restaurant or online via Fogo.com/catering. Delivery of Fogo de Chão’s Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go will be available for pick-up by 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 25. Limited delivery on Thanksgiving Day.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, all-day happy hour featuring signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

Fogo has 57 locations across the globe, including 45 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East. Four additional U.S. locations, plus franchised restaurants in Mexico, are currently under development, including a flagship experience in Coral Gables, Fla., that will feature a Next Level cigar lounge and the Butchery.

