Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”), (CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Hay to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective October 4, 2021.



Matthew Hay has worked as a Subject Matter Expert, cannabinoid scientist, technology developer, and formulator in the cannabinoid space for over six years. Mr. Hay brings a vast knowledge of the endocannabinoid system and its relation to, and effect on, human health to the company. Mr. Hay has focused his efforts on technology and methods to improve bioavailability and delivery of cannabinoids, believing that science is the next frontier in cannabinoid therapy. Mr. Hay has broad experience in the cannabinoid industry overall, having worked with cultivators, extractors, manufactures, testing facilities, marketing firms, banks, and logistic companies. Matthew is a passionate advocate of this industry and strives to bring the best products the customers that need them.

“We are excited to welcome Matthew to the Maple Leaf Board of Directors and for the opportunity to tap into their wealth of knowledge, experience, and insight, which will undoubtedly contribute to the long-term success of Maple Leaf,” said Raymond Lai, Maple Leaf’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to the work we will accomplish together with Matthew, our other Board members, and our fantastic team of employees.”

“I am very honoured and excited to be a part of Maple Leaf. This company is laser focused on quality and efficacy and the leadership is striving toward offering the best in customer experience. I was extremely impressed with the company and the team driving it and am committed to assisting with their vision in any way I can,” said Matthew Hay.

Concurrent with the appointment of Matthew Hay, the Company announces the resignation of Greg Moline, who joined the Maple Leaf Board in 2013, effective September 30, 2021. Maple Leaf would like to thank Mr. Moline for his exceptional years of service.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from the CSE and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

