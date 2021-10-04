VERB to Host verbLIT – An Interactive Showcase of its Shoppable Video and its Latest Sales Tools Technology – on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 4 p.m. PT

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it will host its first technology showcase event called verbLIT, to be broadcast over the Company’s verbLIVE, shoppable video platform. The Company’s Leading Interactive Technology Symposium highlights its leading-edge, interactive video-based sales tools that increase sales productivity and customer engagement.



“Over the past several years, I’ve talked about live shoppable video and how this coming technology would disrupt online ecommerce – well it’s here now and VERB intends to lead this disruption through our verbLIVE platform,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “On Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 4pm to 6pm PT, we will broadcast our verbLIT symposium over verbLIVE, where you’ll get front-row seats to truly interactive, state-of-the-art shoppable video and learn about our entire suite of products, from the recently launched verbMAIL for Microsoft Outlook, to the powerful verbLIVE with Attribution feature, to our new AI/BI capabilities with PULSE. You will also meet the people behind these innovations and hear from those who utilize them – what makes these sales tools so effective, why they like them, and what results they’re getting. It’s a testament to the dedicated people at VERB whose combined talents have produced a suite of next-level sales tools that we believe will generate enormous value for all our stockholders, both now and in the years to come. We’ll also give you a sneak peek at what’s coming from VERB. If you enjoy watching Apple product launches, you’ll love verbLIT! Here is a preview.”

In-person attendance is at capacity and no further registrations will be accepted. The virtual attendance pre-registration package that includes a VERB gift is also at capacity. Standard registration for virtual attendance is now open. Please use the Registration Link below.

verbLIT

Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. PT

Registration Link: verbLIT Registration

Separately, VERB announces that it has determined it is in the best interests of its shareholders to terminate its at-the-market (ATM) securities sales effective immediately, as set forth with greater specificity in its Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, VERB's applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbLIVE (an Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Shoppable Video and Webinar applications), verbCRM (a White-labelled Interactive Video-based Customer Relationship Management application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (an Interactive video and gamified Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). With 200 employees, the Company maintains offices in Newport Beach, California and American Fork, Utah.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

